ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 10

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union

TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
HOPE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
Union County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
County
Morris County, NJ
State
Wyoming State
County
Union County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#The Hacker#Iranian
njurbannews.com

Paula White to serve as first African-American executive director of JerseyCAN

JerseyCAN, the only statewide advocacy organization in New Jersey committed to ensuring access to high-quality public schools for every child regardless of zip code, cultural background, and socioeconomic status, announced today the appointment of Paula White as Executive Director of JerseyCAN. Ms. White brings to the organization a leader with years of diverse experiences as a former Public-School teacher, founder of a New Jersey public charter school, leader of previous New Jersey advocacy organizations, and a statewide policy expert who served as Chief Turnaround Officer at the NJ Department of Education. Ms. White will serve as the first African-American leader of JerseyCAN.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
jcitytimes.com

Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line

Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy