Iranian hackers targeted NJ town, business in international ransomware attacks, prosecutors say
Three Iranian citizens are charged with carrying out cyberattacks on two New Jersey targets as part of an international hacking campaign that infiltrated hundreds of computer networks. According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, the three hackers infiltrated security systems and accessed the data of victims in the United States, United...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Mayor Fulop raises about $60k for Dem Pennsylvania gov nominee Schapiro
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop raised about $60,000 for Democratic Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Josh Schapiro at a fundraiser this afternoon. The $5,000 ticket Liberty House event was scheduled to coincide with Schapiro’s appearance at the Democratic Governors Association fall policy conference, which was hosted by Gov. Phil Murphy (D).
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
Gov. Murphy touts plan to turn abandoned rail line into state park
Gov. Phil Murphy was in Newark on Thursday touting a new plan to turn an abandoned rail line into New Jersey’s newest state park.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
westerniowatoday.com
NYC again rejects council members’ calls to terminate Trump golf license
(NEW YORK) — The New York City Parks Department has again rejected calls by members of the city council to terminate the Trump Organization’s license to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. Council members on Thursday called for the “immediate termination” of the Trump Organization’s license...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
njurbannews.com
Paula White to serve as first African-American executive director of JerseyCAN
JerseyCAN, the only statewide advocacy organization in New Jersey committed to ensuring access to high-quality public schools for every child regardless of zip code, cultural background, and socioeconomic status, announced today the appointment of Paula White as Executive Director of JerseyCAN. Ms. White brings to the organization a leader with years of diverse experiences as a former Public-School teacher, founder of a New Jersey public charter school, leader of previous New Jersey advocacy organizations, and a statewide policy expert who served as Chief Turnaround Officer at the NJ Department of Education. Ms. White will serve as the first African-American leader of JerseyCAN.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
Toms River man faces charges related to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol
A Toms River man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line
Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County town to have ‘zero tolerance’ policy on enforcing curfew for kids under 18
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Philipsburg Police Department to take a “zero tolerance approach” on enforcing the town’s curfew for kids under 18. Due to recent Law Enforcement incidents involving children under the age of 18, the Phillipsburg Police Department will be taking a zero tolerance approach to curfew, police said.
