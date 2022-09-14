A Florida man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a vehicle, but the couple that he was trying to steal the vehicle put up one heck of a fight!. According to an arrest report, a police officer responded to the area of Oriole Court and Barna Avenue in Titusville shortly after 11 p.m. for a vehicle burglary and found a man pinning the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Debets, to the ground with a woman standing nearby. All three of them were "bloody and appeared to be out of breath," the report stated.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO