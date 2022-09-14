Read full article on original website
18-year-old Deltona teenager accused of shooting at woman's vehicle
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old from Deltona is facing multiple charges, accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident early Thursday. Investigators say Bryan Holmes wasn't totally truthful about a gun in his possession when he was arrested after the incident. The victim was south...
6-year-old Florida twins protect mom from attacker, police say
6-year-old twins are being hailed as "little heroes" by a Florida police department after they came to their mother's rescue during an attack, NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported.
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
WESH
Homeless Brevard County man accused of killing aunt and uncle denied bond
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A judge denied bond Wednesday afternoon to a man accused of murdering his aunt and uncle in their Brevard County home. What started as a suicide plan ended in a double-homicide, according to police. James Carson Green, 31, went before a judge for the first...
WESH
Apopka High School placed on lockdown, police say
APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka High School was placed on a lockdown due to a shooting in the area, according to police. The Apopka Police Department said the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. Friday near North Main Avenue and Summit. Police say the lockdown has been lifted. A person was...
iheart.com
Florida Man And His Wife Fight Off Man Trying To Carjack Them
A Florida man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a vehicle, but the couple that he was trying to steal the vehicle put up one heck of a fight!. According to an arrest report, a police officer responded to the area of Oriole Court and Barna Avenue in Titusville shortly after 11 p.m. for a vehicle burglary and found a man pinning the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Debets, to the ground with a woman standing nearby. All three of them were "bloody and appeared to be out of breath," the report stated.
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Seeks Public Assistance in Locating 37-Year-Old Latrisha Golden, Went Missing in April
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in locating 37-year-old Latrisha Golden. According to officials, she has not been seen by her friends and family since April 28. If you are able to reference case number 22-31106 it would be most...
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
Winter Park teen accused of bringing gun to school previously accused of breaking into middle school
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Court records show that a Winter Park High School student accused of bringing a gun and bullets to school this week was previously accused of breaking into a middle school campus. The 15-year-old boy, who Channel 9 is not naming because he is underage, appeared...
cw34.com
Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern
Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
click orlando
18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
cw34.com
Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
WESH
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
Volusia County man charged after child's hospitalized from cannabis exposure
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Deland man is charged with child neglect after investigators said a small child in his care got hold of a product with cannabis in it. Raekwon Watts was arrested Monday after deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, where staff discovered THC in his bloodwork.
Florida Tow Truck Owner Arrested For Stealing Disabled Vehicle
LAKE WALES, Fla. – A tow truck driver in Florida has been arrested for stealing a disabled vehicle, according to police. On June 21, 2022, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen to the Lake Wales Police Department. The owner had left the vehicle parked
Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a middle school student who disappeared after lightning struck during rowing practice on a local lake Thursday has ended with the recovery of his body. According to the Orlando Fire Department, a Marine Unit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the missing...
