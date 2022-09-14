ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

WESH

18-year-old Deltona teenager accused of shooting at woman's vehicle

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old from Deltona is facing multiple charges, accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident early Thursday. Investigators say Bryan Holmes wasn't totally truthful about a gun in his possession when he was arrested after the incident. The victim was south...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Volusia sheriff: Teen road-rage suspect shot woman's vehicle 7 times

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies in Volusia County said he shot at a woman's vehicle during a road-rage incident. According to deputies, the shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. The victim said she was traveling southbound on State Route 415 and was approached from behind by a vehicle with no headlights that was driving erratically.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Apopka High School placed on lockdown, police say

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka High School was placed on a lockdown due to a shooting in the area, according to police. The Apopka Police Department said the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. Friday near North Main Avenue and Summit. Police say the lockdown has been lifted. A person was...
APOPKA, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man And His Wife Fight Off Man Trying To Carjack Them

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a vehicle, but the couple that he was trying to steal the vehicle put up one heck of a fight!. According to an arrest report, a police officer responded to the area of Oriole Court and Barna Avenue in Titusville shortly after 11 p.m. for a vehicle burglary and found a man pinning the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Debets, to the ground with a woman standing nearby. All three of them were "bloody and appeared to be out of breath," the report stated.
TITUSVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern

Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
OCOEE, FL
cw34.com

Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake

ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
ORLANDO, FL

