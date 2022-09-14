Read full article on original website
Related
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin pie may get all the glory at Thanksgiving, but these pumpkin chocolate chip cookies deserve to be in your baking rotation all fall long. It's one of many beloved pumpkin desserts and might be one of the easiest fall cookies, too. The secret to this cookie's wonderfully chewy texture is actually what's left out of the dough—no egg! And PSL fans, rejoice: pumpkin pie spice makes these pumpkin chocolate chip cookies even better.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Skip the Line at Starbucks: Here’s How to Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home
This homemade pumpkin spice latte recipe contains real pumpkin puree, just like the Starbucks version.
‘Fall’ in love with these 10 Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice and fall items
Trader Joe’s has all anyone needs to have a cozy, yummy autumn season. The Deseret News has complied a perfect grocery list for everyone to use in their next shopping trip, ranging from butternut squash mac and cheese to pumpkin bread.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
butterwithasideofbread.com
PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE BUNDT CAKE
Peanut butter brownie bundt cake made with a cake mix & brownie mix combined! Fudgy chocolate cake filled with a decadent peanut butter cheesecake & drizzled with chocolate!. This Chocolate Brownie cake is amazing! Chocolate cake mix and brownie mix come together to make the richest chocolate cake you’ve ever had! Then add in a peanut butter cheesecake filling, and it is heavenly! I drizzle this with ganache and peanut butter drizzle and plenty of peanut butter cups. This one is sure to impress.
How to Reheat Apple Pie
Come fall and apple season, you can expect to see apple desserts everywhere. Of course, the most popular of these is the classic apple pie—a well-loved American dessert that, let’s be honest, we indulge in year-round. Now I don’t know about you, but I definitely can’t finish an...
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bon Appétit
How to Pick the Best Apples for Apple Pie and Save Yourself From a Mushy Mess
With thousands of varieties of apples out there, it can be hard to choose the best apples for apple pie. But the fact remains: Some apples are better suited for baking than others. That’s not to say there’s no place for other apples; many that are poorly suited for pie-making are wonderful for boiling down into applesauce or apple butter—or biting straight into (we’re looking at you, Fuji, Red Delicious, and McIntosh). However, baking a perfect apple pie calls for specific criteria to ensure success, and it all comes down to two basic pillars: flavor and texture.
thepioneerwoman.com
Baked Apples
There's something so special about getting your very own baked apple—maybe because no one's arguing over who got the bigger slice of pie! Baked apples check every box for an apple dessert, all in one irresistible package. A little apple cider does triple duty here: It creates steam in the oven to help the apples cook evenly, it keeps the bottoms from burning, and it reduces into a sweet, syrupy glaze for coating the apples once they're tender and golden. Keep this apple recipe as a back-pocket dessert for last-minute company, or any time you crave a fall dessert (and don't want to share!).
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata
The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thespruceeats.com
I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good
I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Epicurious
Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot
There are two major shortcuts in this cheater’s (but still deeply flavorful) take on classic Southern chicken and dumplings. The first is that instead of making dumplings from scratch, I use packaged potato gnocchi, which are, after all, technically dumplings, and make for an especially hearty dish. The second is that I don’t bother browning all the chicken pieces. I only brown as many as fit in the pot for one batch. Since the skin is discarded after cooking, there’s no need to stand there getting splattered by chicken fat for any longer than you have to, which is just long enough to build a caramelized layer on the bottom of the pressure cooker to add flavor to the broth. This comforting recipe takes some time to put together, but it’s still doable on a weeknight, and worth every minute.
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – cheap $1.25 finds that will make your home look more expensive
IF you're on a budget but want your home to look high-class, one Dollar Tree superfan has shared her cheap and trendy $1.25 finds. Having an expensive-looking home doesn't have to break the bank, and a Dollar Tree lover shared a few home decor finds that won't break the bank.
Vegan Stuffing
Simple, traditional, and fit for any Thanksgiving or dinner table, this plant-based stuffing might be vegan, but it tastes delicious no matter what your dietary preferences may be. This recipe is brimming with buttery bread and herb stuffing flavor, but also adaptable if you want to change up the flavor profile. Add in crumbled and cooked vegan sausage, switch the dried cranberries for another chopped dried fruit, sautè some diced apples or pears, or switch up the herbs (sage is a wonderful replacement for thyme).
Trader Joe's Fans Are Running To Grab Its New Pumpkin Cake Offering
Fall doesn't officially begin until September 22, but don't tell that to Trader Joe's. After teasing shoppers with a sneak peek at the end of August, the market chain launched its 2022 lineup of fall items in a three-day rollout on September 5, 7, and 12. The chain hired a very lucky "Pumpkin Palooza" taste tester this year, making for an extra-special spate of cozy, spiced goods. There are maple items like maple sea salt kettle corn, there are butternut squash foods like returning butternut squash mac & cheese bites, and there are zingy apple things like apple cider fruit spread. But, as per usual, pumpkin things undoubtedly take the cake as the starring ingredient of TJ's Autumnal bounty.
We Made the Pioneer Woman Sweet Potato Casserole, and It’s the Perfect Holiday Side
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We love Ree Drummond’s comfort food ideas: dishes loaded with flavor, and...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
Comments / 0