Janice Kay Ewing, 80, of Richland Center, died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home, 710 N Wisconsin Ave., Muscoda, WI 53573. A private burial will be held in the Richland Center Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Pine Valley Community Village Foundation. Janice touched many lives during her lifetime and her influence will remain alive in the world whenever one sees an act of kindness, a gentle hug or the reaching out of a helping hand.

RICHLAND CENTER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO