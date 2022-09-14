Read full article on original website
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
UFC icon Ronda Rousey reveals all about the hilarious moment that she lactated on WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin
RONDA ROUSEY has revealed all about an hilariously embarrassing incident where she LACTATED on WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. The UFC icon made headlines around the world when she swapped the octagon for the squared-circle back in January 2018. Rousey, 35, enjoyed an epic run in the ring that...
UFC・
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW:...
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
411mania.com
Anthony Bowens Wants To Be AEW’s First Gay Champion, Talks About Company’s Inclusiveness
In an interview with The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens spoke about his goals in AEW, including becoming the company’s first gay champion. Here are highlights:. On The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory at AEW All Out: “We knew that we had a lot of support going into the PPV and we knew this would probably be the sleeper match of the PPV. It ended up exceeding, I guess, everyone’s expectations. It’s a good lesson for a lot of the fans who like to whine and complain about things because all I heard throughout the entire week was ‘there’s no build to this. It’s gonna suck.’ We’re professionals. Allow us to do our job. We did it really, really well. We expected a really good reaction but at that moment when they started chanting, ‘oh scissor me Daddy’, I think if you watch the match even Swerve kind of got caught off guard too.”
411mania.com
Upcoming Indie Film Missing Persons Casts AEW Talent
As listed on the IMDb, the action-thriller film Missing Persons‘ cast list includes AEW wrestlers Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Billy’s son Austin Gunn. The plot summary reads “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.” The production is directed by Brett Bentman ( who also released Bull Shark & The Bounty Men this year) and produced by him for his B22 Films company. All three wrestlers were previously cast in Bentman’s 2020 Misanthrope. No release date for Missing Persons has yet been listed.
411mania.com
Jeanie Buss on AJ Mendez’s Involvement In WOW, Hopes For A Live Tour
WOW – Women Of Wrestling launches its syndicated show this weekend, and owner Jeanie Buss recently talked about AJ Mendez’s involvement in the show and her hopes for a live tour. Buss spoke with TV Insider for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Takes Shot at Jake Paul After Logan Paul Makes Challenge to Roman Reigns
After much teasing throughout the day, tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Logan Paul addressing the WWE Universe with a big announcement. News broke earlier in the day that WWE is planning on Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul being the main event of Crown Jewel, and the events of tonight definitely seemed in line with that report, as Paul dared Reigns to show up at a press conference he was holding for the two on Saturday. That's when Paul Heyman made his grand return to WWE TV, and he would take a big shot at Logan's brother Jake Paul.
411mania.com
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw
– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On What It Was Like To Work With John Cena
John Cena set an example for Claudio Castagnoli. The ROH World Championn and AEW star sat down with Kurt Angle on the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" and was asked what it was like to work with Cena while they were both in WWE. "I've nothing but good...
