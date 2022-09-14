ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

UP transit agencies honored for years of service

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC

Michigan sees increase in out-of-state abortions

MICHIGAN, (WLUC) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care triple after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The decision caused several neighboring mid-west states to ban abortions. “We are seeing a lot of patients from Ohio but we are also seeing...
WLUC

Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
WLUC

Governor Whitmer proclaims September 16 POW/MIA Recognition Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized September 16, 2022, as POW/MIA Recognition Day to remember and honor the returned U.S. Prisoners of War (POWs) and all Americans still captured, unaccounted for, or missing in action (MIA). “Our commitment to the men and women who served our nation...
WLUC

Sea lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributaries

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel will apply lampricides to the Cranberry and Flintsteel rivers to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the stream bottom. Sea lamprey larvae live in certain Great Lakes tributaries and transform into parasitic adults that migrate to the Great...
WLUC

Brigadoon Cottage restored after being severely damaged in fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brigadoon cottage on Mackinac Island has been fully restored after it was severely damaged in a fire in May 2021. There were over $1 Million dollars in damages. Many contractors worked to rebuild the structure. Jack Barnwell of Jack Barnwell Design Landscape Agriculture shared...
