WLUC
Gov. Whitmer highlights Hispanic Heritage Month, importance of contributions to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer and the Office of Global Michigan encourage Michigan residents to join them in recognizing the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in Michigan and the United States, proclaiming Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month. “During Hispanic Heritage Month we honor the Hispanic...
WLUC
UP transit agencies honored for years of service
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC
Michigan sees increase in out-of-state abortions
MICHIGAN, (WLUC) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care triple after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The decision caused several neighboring mid-west states to ban abortions. “We are seeing a lot of patients from Ohio but we are also seeing...
WLUC
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
WLUC
Governor Whitmer proclaims September 16 POW/MIA Recognition Day
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized September 16, 2022, as POW/MIA Recognition Day to remember and honor the returned U.S. Prisoners of War (POWs) and all Americans still captured, unaccounted for, or missing in action (MIA). “Our commitment to the men and women who served our nation...
WLUC
Sea lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributaries
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel will apply lampricides to the Cranberry and Flintsteel rivers to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the stream bottom. Sea lamprey larvae live in certain Great Lakes tributaries and transform into parasitic adults that migrate to the Great...
WLUC
Brigadoon Cottage restored after being severely damaged in fire
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brigadoon cottage on Mackinac Island has been fully restored after it was severely damaged in a fire in May 2021. There were over $1 Million dollars in damages. Many contractors worked to rebuild the structure. Jack Barnwell of Jack Barnwell Design Landscape Agriculture shared...
