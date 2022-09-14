ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Takes Shots For The Queen While Brian Cox Takes A ‘Succession’ Buzzfeed Quiz On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Nina Braca
UproxxPublisher
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’

The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
John Oliver
Person
Michael Keaton
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed#British Royal Family#The Ted Lasso#American
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Jesse Armstrong Takes Digs at King Charles III While Accepting ‘Succession’ Best Drama Emmy Trophy

Succession solidified its reign when it took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 74th annual Emmys. The HBO series edged out some stiff competition, including the likes of Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets. The award was accepted by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who almost stepped into controversial territory by making a joke about Queen Elizabeth II’s recent death and King Charles III’s ascension to the throne.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast

The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Scott Bakula weighs in on Quantum Leap reboot: 'I wish them good luck'

Scott Bakula is clearing up a few things about the new Quantum Leap reboot. The actor, who portrayed physicist Sam Beckett on the original version of the sci-fi series, quieted rumors that he might appear on the new iteration in an Instagram post Thursday — though he added that he wishes the cast and crew good luck with the project.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy