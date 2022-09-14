ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Free food for 500 Panama City families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
DESTIN, FL
Panama City, FL
Panama City, FL
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

State Representative urges for more housing in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Chamber of Commerce members celebrated top local companies this morning during their annual industry appreciation breakfast. More than 100 people from industries across the county attended the meeting at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Five local companies were recognized for innovation, expansion and manufacturing. Guest speaker, State Representative […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Governor candidate visits Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 15, 2022

Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts

WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
WATERSOUND, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast from the past” Bill has in store for...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Fire damages home and RV in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in Panama City Beach damaged a home and an RV Friday morning on Pine Tree Avenue. Fire officials said that the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire, and Navy Fire worked to put out the fire.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

BCSO awarded $2.5 million to purchase new helicopter

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $2.5 million from the Florida legislature to go toward a new helicopter. The helicopter the department has its eyes on is a 2007 Bell 407 four-rotor helicopter that will bring more power, more maneuverability, and more capacity to the department’s aviation program. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

