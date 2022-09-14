Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue graduated another set of Rookies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue put their rookies to the test to see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter. Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue partnered with Gulf Coast State College to give real-life hands-on experience to their trainees. The new firefighters participated in “Rookie School.” […]
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
State Representative urges for more housing in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Chamber of Commerce members celebrated top local companies this morning during their annual industry appreciation breakfast. More than 100 people from industries across the county attended the meeting at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Five local companies were recognized for innovation, expansion and manufacturing. Guest speaker, State Representative […]
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 15, 2022
Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
holmescounty.news
Community gathers for birthday candlelight vigil in memory of Holmes County teen
Clint and Misty Erickson thought they would be lighting birthday candles Wednesday for their son’s 18th birthday. Instead, hundreds of flames burned at a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of Tyler Erickson. “I am overwhelmed by the support the community has given us in so many ways,” said...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast from the past” Bill has in store for...
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
WEAR
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving woman outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a man from attempting to carjack a woman's car in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday is being honored as a hero. Mykel Gordon was presented a special coin and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service...
Millions in funds coming to Bay County to prevent another major wildfire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six months after thousands of acres were burned and homes destroyed by the Chipola complex fire, Bay County has received funding to ensure a wildfire of that magnitude never happens again. “Most of this money probably will be used for defensible spaces and that sort of stuff,” Bay County Chief […]
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
WJHG-TV
Fire damages home and RV in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in Panama City Beach damaged a home and an RV Friday morning on Pine Tree Avenue. Fire officials said that the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire, and Navy Fire worked to put out the fire.
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
BCSO awarded $2.5 million to purchase new helicopter
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $2.5 million from the Florida legislature to go toward a new helicopter. The helicopter the department has its eyes on is a 2007 Bell 407 four-rotor helicopter that will bring more power, more maneuverability, and more capacity to the department’s aviation program. […]
