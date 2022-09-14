Read full article on original website
Defense abruptly rests in school shooter’s trial, angering judge
The defense team for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz abruptly rested their case Wednesday, prompting Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to chastise lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill for her unprofessionalism. "We're not playing chess," Scherer said. Scherer criticized McNeill for not letting anyone know ahead of time and...
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases
Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A Look at Florida's Death Penalty History as Parkland School Shooter Trial Nears End
A South Florida jury is currently tasked with deciding the fate of the 23-year-old gunman who opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on in 2018, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. The sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland shooter, now 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has become one of...
PBSO supervisors in trouble after inmates in Main Detention Center were released days late
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prisoner who is supposed to get out of jail probably wants the process to go smoothly, quickly, and most importantly as soon as possible, especially if it's right before Christmas. But five supervisors with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into...
Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz suddenly and surprisingly rested their case Wednesday after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge...
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
City hires law firm to keep fired police officer from returning to department
City hires law firm to keep fired police officer from returning to department. Police Chief Joe DeGiulio fired police officer Mark Sohn last month and wants to make sure Sohn does not return to Boynton Beach's police department. The city commission approved DeGiulio's request Sept. 6 to hire a Fort...
Miami Beach police accuse woman of selling fraudulent disabled parking placards
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An undercover sting operation by Miami Beach police led to the arrest of a woman who sold fraudulently-obtained disabled parking placards for up to $200 a piece, according to the office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Police arrested 26-year-old Nicole Cardona, a southwest...
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder
A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash
A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children. Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8:43 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.
School safety grand jury fallout continues with administrators’ exit, alternative discipline centers’ suspension
State Education Board briefed on grand jury report release that resulted in four Broward County School Board members' replacement. The grand jury report that resulted in four Broward County School Board members’ suspension has also triggered the exit of three Broward administrators and the discontinuation of Miami-Dade County’s “student success centers,” which were skewing incident reports.
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
