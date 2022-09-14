ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 5

Related
wflx.com

Defense abruptly rests in school shooter’s trial, angering judge

The defense team for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz abruptly rested their case Wednesday, prompting Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to chastise lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill for her unprofessionalism. "We're not playing chess," Scherer said. Scherer criticized McNeill for not letting anyone know ahead of time and...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 53: Contrast in testimony; judge exasperated with lawyers

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 53 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Uproar in court as Parkland gunman's defense team rests case without warning

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases

Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Lawyers#Murder#Drugs#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
NBC Miami

North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash

A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children. Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8:43 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
floridapolitics.com

School safety grand jury fallout continues with administrators’ exit, alternative discipline centers’ suspension

State Education Board briefed on grand jury report release that resulted in four Broward County School Board members' replacement. The grand jury report that resulted in four Broward County School Board members’ suspension has also triggered the exit of three Broward administrators and the discontinuation of Miami-Dade County’s “student success centers,” which were skewing incident reports.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy