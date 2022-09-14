ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech’s Davis College names new dean

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Clint Krehbiel, a professor and administrator with decades of experience in animal science and ruminant nutrition at universities throughout the Southwest and Midwest, has been named the new Dean of the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lubbock 2022

With a variety of unique museums, amusement parks, and music venues, the beautiful city of Lubbock in northwest Texas is home to world-famous artists and musicians and boasts some truly spectacular natural scenery that’s well worth exploring on your next holiday. Celebrate the life and music of rock ’n’...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Plains Food Bank offers Senior Box Distribution Day

LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Food Bank needs help to end hunger across the South Plains. Did you know that some have to choose every month to buy their medications or food? The SPFB is working to provide food to keep pantries filled with food. If you would like to donate, volunteer or need help, reach out to the South Plains Food Bank at spfb.org.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Join Fiesta del Llano for annual Fiesta Patrias celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas—Fiestas del Llano, Inc. is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The free event will take place Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade. For other event times visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘A community of love’ Lubbock Habitat for Humanity finishes 2022 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Habitat’s 2022 Blitz Build project ended Friday as they completed their goal of building three houses in just twelve days. The project started on Labor Day, and this year Habitat had help from across the country. Over sixty members from the Blitz Home Builders assisted in the project, and they got the ball rolling right away to show volunteers how it’s done.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Prosecuting Lubbock juveniles for school threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prosecutor says the number of school threats is on the rise in Lubbock county. Ginny Simpson prosecutes juvenile crimes for the Lubbock County district attorney’s office. She has seen more than a dozen cases involving school threats so far this year. A steep increase from years prior, but not all of them can go before a judge. The cases must meet specific criteria to be actionable by the D.A.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot

LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Found Mission is feeding students in schools throughout Lubbock

Found Mission is helping fight food insecurity by providing snack bags to schools across the community through it’s Fuel in the School initiative. They are accepting donations and helping hands. For more information visit the website, or drop off snack items at 8207 Ithaca Ave Suite B.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Upcoming open-heart surgery, Lubbock athlete Zaidyn Ward on the road to recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just three weeks ago, EverythingLubbock.com shared the story of 14-year-old Zaidyn Ward who was rushed to the hospital following Monterey High School’s freshman football game against Abilene Wylie.  Ward collapsed and had his heart shocked twice, then started having a seizure. An ambulance took him to University Medical Center. Three days later, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX

