Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
Texas Tech’s Davis College names new dean
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Clint Krehbiel, a professor and administrator with decades of experience in animal science and ruminant nutrition at universities throughout the Southwest and Midwest, has been named the new Dean of the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lubbock 2022
With a variety of unique museums, amusement parks, and music venues, the beautiful city of Lubbock in northwest Texas is home to world-famous artists and musicians and boasts some truly spectacular natural scenery that’s well worth exploring on your next holiday. Celebrate the life and music of rock ’n’...
South Plains Food Bank offers Senior Box Distribution Day
LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Food Bank needs help to end hunger across the South Plains. Did you know that some have to choose every month to buy their medications or food? The SPFB is working to provide food to keep pantries filled with food. If you would like to donate, volunteer or need help, reach out to the South Plains Food Bank at spfb.org.
Join Fiesta del Llano for annual Fiesta Patrias celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas—Fiestas del Llano, Inc. is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The free event will take place Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade. For other event times visit the website.
‘A community of love’ Lubbock Habitat for Humanity finishes 2022 Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Habitat’s 2022 Blitz Build project ended Friday as they completed their goal of building three houses in just twelve days. The project started on Labor Day, and this year Habitat had help from across the country. Over sixty members from the Blitz Home Builders assisted in the project, and they got the ball rolling right away to show volunteers how it’s done.
Job fair reveals what Lubbock employers are looking for in new hires
LUBBOCK, Texas– Dozens of employers set up shop at the Workforce Solutions job fair on Tuesday, several hoping to make up for staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. “We have 65 employers here today that are trying to fill 1,400 jobs, so that’s a good event,” said Danny Soliz, Director of Business Development for Workforce […]
Prosecuting Lubbock juveniles for school threats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prosecutor says the number of school threats is on the rise in Lubbock county. Ginny Simpson prosecutes juvenile crimes for the Lubbock County district attorney’s office. She has seen more than a dozen cases involving school threats so far this year. A steep increase from years prior, but not all of them can go before a judge. The cases must meet specific criteria to be actionable by the D.A.
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Hispanic Heritage Month: What being a Hispanic healthcare worker means to those at UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hispanic healthcare workers in Lubbock told KLBK news about what it means to them as they work on the frontline and representing their heritage. One big thing for many in the Hispanic culture is family, “familia.”. “Growing up just having that culture and that community...
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Found Mission is feeding students in schools throughout Lubbock
Found Mission is helping fight food insecurity by providing snack bags to schools across the community through it’s Fuel in the School initiative. They are accepting donations and helping hands. For more information visit the website, or drop off snack items at 8207 Ithaca Ave Suite B.
Upcoming open-heart surgery, Lubbock athlete Zaidyn Ward on the road to recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just three weeks ago, EverythingLubbock.com shared the story of 14-year-old Zaidyn Ward who was rushed to the hospital following Monterey High School’s freshman football game against Abilene Wylie. Ward collapsed and had his heart shocked twice, then started having a seizure. An ambulance took him to University Medical Center. Three days later, […]
Ready To Retire? Don’t Move To This West Texas City
If you are like me and looking toward retirement, there is one Texas city that you don't want to move to. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, that city would be our neighbor to the north, Lubbock. A recent list named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S....
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
4-Star Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp will be at the NC State vs. Texas Tech Game
4-Star 2024 Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp (6’2″/185) will be in attendance on Saturday night for the NC State vs. Texas Tech game. NC State offered Shipp back on January 25th of this year, and he took an unofficial visit to Raleigh back in March, July and Augsut. Rivals...
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
Lubbock City Council approves new tax rate aimed at cutting costs
"We were very conscientious of the creep in appraised values," Mayor Tray Payne said. "We're going to do everything we can to keep the tax rate as low as we can."
