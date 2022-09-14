LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Food Bank needs help to end hunger across the South Plains. Did you know that some have to choose every month to buy their medications or food? The SPFB is working to provide food to keep pantries filled with food. If you would like to donate, volunteer or need help, reach out to the South Plains Food Bank at spfb.org.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO