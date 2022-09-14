ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Volunteer football coach fights to get back on the field

DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Metro-area football coach returned to his alma mater, East High, this year as a volunteer alongside his brother, who is the head coach. But as the football season arrived, Troy Tyler learned he would not be allowed to volunteer or be around the team any longer — something he says he still doesn't understand.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time

DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon

You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town

Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
STORY COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change

(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted

In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
PERRY, IA

