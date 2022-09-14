Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
After a two-game homestand, the Nevada Wolf Pack will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Wolf Pack came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week, falling 55-41. There was early excitement for Iowa...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KCCI.com
Volunteer football coach fights to get back on the field
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Metro-area football coach returned to his alma mater, East High, this year as a volunteer alongside his brother, who is the head coach. But as the football season arrived, Troy Tyler learned he would not be allowed to volunteer or be around the team any longer — something he says he still doesn't understand.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
iheart.com
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted
In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
Comments / 0