Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer
BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
Texas man tied to multi-state fraudulent check-cashing ring gets plea deal; co-defendants wanted
POCATELLO — A man charged in connection with a check cashing ring that allegedly saw him and three accomplices steal thousands from banks in several states has reached a plea agreement. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, is expected to plead guilty to a felony for passing a fictitious check, according...
A man police say pulled a gun during an argument has been charged with aggravated assault
CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pulling a gun on his neighbor. Richard Damien Jacobus, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court documents show. Chubbuck police received a call around 3 p.m. Sunday reporting the assault. The caller...
Man arrested after allegedly chasing relative, cutting her stuffed animals
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested and charged after reportedly chasing a relative with scissors and cutting up her stuffed animals. Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument on Tuesday. Idaho Falls Police responded to an Idaho Falls home around...
Two men charged with trafficking after marijuana found among onions
AMERICAN FALLS — Two American Falls men have been charged with trafficking marijuana after officers allegedly found 2.65 pounds of marijuana inside a trunk full of loose onions. Carl Creed Hall, 46, and Alex Edward Clark, 45, have been charged with the felonies, court records show. Hall additionally faces...
Pocatello woman who birthed a baby addicted to opioids expected to plead guilty
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby addicted to heroin is expected to plead guilty to injuring a child. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, has agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge, according to court documents. Hernandez was arrested in August following a months-long investigation. The...
Man charged with trafficking after officers allegedly find fentanyl, meth and heroin in his truck
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been charged with trafficking heroin after allegedly trying to run from arrest. Logan Harden Patrick, 45, has also been charged with two felonies for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver, court records show. Officers seized about 53.26 grams of various suspected drugs and 18 suspected fentanyl “dirty 30” pills from Patrick’s truck, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents
GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door
POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from car
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court Tuesday after he was arrested for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a vehicle. Daniel Gneiting, 43, is charged with felony grand theft, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho...
Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed
POCATELLO — An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 25, 2020, numerous officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police converged on Jake Sheeler — the suspect in an armed burglary. During the incident, three officers fired a total of 15 rounds from varying distances. Five of those shots hit Sheeler, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
Idaho plane crash killed Oregon couple, Franklin County Sheriff says
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials have released more information on a fatal plane crash Wednesday east of Preston, Idaho. “The victims have been identified as husband and wife and are from Oregon,” says the latest statement, which adds that victims...
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
2 dead after aircraft crash
UPDATE 9/15/22: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to make sure all family members have been notified before releasing the names of the deceased victims. The post 2 dead after aircraft crash appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: 2 dead in airplane crash in Franklin County
ORIGINAL STORY (Published Sept. 14 at 5:06 p.m.) PRESTON — A local sheriff’s office is searching for an airplane that may have crashed. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line.
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
