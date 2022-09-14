ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL; no explosives found

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained two men following what they described as a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that turned out to be unfounded. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Lauderhill, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Lauderhill, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for man missing from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket

FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student

A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Lockdown at McArthur High School in Hollywood lifted after swatting call

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at McArthur High School was lifted after police determined someone made a prank call saying there was an active shooter on campus. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. just after 12:45 p.m., Friday. According to police, someone had called 911...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Multi-vehicle crash affects traffic in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-vehicle crash in Weston led to some traffic on the streets. 7SkyForce captured the aftermath on Bonaventure Boulevard and South Post Road, Thursday morning. Video footage showed a car on its roof while two other damaged vehicles ended up on the side of the...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood School Placed on Lockdown Due to Police Activity

A high school in Hollywood was placed on lockdown Friday due to a large police presence as officers searched the school. Chopper footage showed officers at McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. Police have not released any information on the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

