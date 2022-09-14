FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO