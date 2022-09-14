Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck shot multiple times while heading to call
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill fire rescue has been left damaged after someone shot at it while crews responded to a call. A paramedic saw the gunman, and it turned into quite a scare for the first responders. On Friday, the crew of Rescue 30 of Lauderhill Fire Rescue’s...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
WSVN-TV
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL; no explosives found
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained two men following what they described as a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that turned out to be unfounded. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the...
WSVN-TV
McArthur High School in Hollywood put on lockdown following reports of a shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - McArthur High School has been put on lockdown. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd to respond to a situation on the campus, Friday. According to police, they received a call just after 12:45 p.m. about a shooting at the school. Law enforcement...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
WSVN-TV
3 flee into Lauderhill apartment complex after cross-county chase leads to bailout
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for three people who bailed out from a car and fled into an apartment complex in Lauderhill following a high-speed chase that began in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce HD hovered above a white Honda Civic as an FHP trooper sped closer and closer just...
WSVN-TV
McArthur High School in Hollywood put on lockdown due to police activity on campus
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - McArthur High School has been put on lockdown. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd to respond to a situation on the campus, Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was at the school as well as fire rescue.
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man missing from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket
FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance shows gunman targeting same Sunrise townhome 9 months apart
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside. Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student
A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13,...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown at McArthur High School in Hollywood lifted after swatting call
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at McArthur High School was lifted after police determined someone made a prank call saying there was an active shooter on campus. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. just after 12:45 p.m., Friday. According to police, someone had called 911...
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police officer charged after leaving man paralyzed during shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Hollywood Police officer is being charged for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed. Forty-nine-year-old Henry Andrews said the shooting was an accident, but the state attorney’s office said it was a crime. Andrews is being charged with culpable...
WSVN-TV
Multi-vehicle crash affects traffic in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-vehicle crash in Weston led to some traffic on the streets. 7SkyForce captured the aftermath on Bonaventure Boulevard and South Post Road, Thursday morning. Video footage showed a car on its roof while two other damaged vehicles ended up on the side of the...
NBC Miami
Hollywood School Placed on Lockdown Due to Police Activity
A high school in Hollywood was placed on lockdown Friday due to a large police presence as officers searched the school. Chopper footage showed officers at McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. Police have not released any information on the...
WSVN-TV
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
WSVN-TV
‘I was scared for my life’: Woman seen in rough arrest at NE Miami-Dade strip mall speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her side of the story days after, she said, police used excessive force when taking her into custody at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade. RaQueRia Dowdell on Thursday opened up about Monday night’s tough takedown...
