Granary at Draper Farm master plan goes for a vote

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State.

🏡 Granary at Draper Farm master plan goes for a vote

The Wyoming developer of a large master-planned community in Milton is continuing to move through the approval process.

The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to decide whether to approve a master plan for The Granary at Draper Farm on Tuesday. Milton has already annexed a 450-acre parcel where the project is planned. After a master plan is approved, all elements of the buildout will need site plan approval.

Colby Cox, a Delaware native who now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, founded Convergence Communities, the development firm behind the project. They want to build 1,350 homes at Sand Hill and Gravel Hill roads along with new businesses, trails and parkland.

They envision the project as a 20-year buildout in 10 phases with construction beginning in spring.

Delaware Online | The News Journal

