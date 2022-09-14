ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska-Oklahoma and More

By Husker Doc Talk
 3 days ago

Join in Wednesday at 8 p.m. CDT as Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka go live to discuss four of this weekend’s college games

Doc Talk Sports, presented by Betfred Sportsbook, goes "Behind the Point Spread" with Scott Spreitzer on four of this weekend's college football games.

The show goes live at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday. You can interact on social media or call in and ask questions at 402-543-5556.

Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka will talk about Nebraska's showdown with Oklahoma. The Huskers are double-digit underdogs and have interim head coach Mickey Joseph in charge for the first time.

K92.3

Nebraska’s Interim Football Coach Puts Hold On 59-Year Tradition

Mickey Joseph, who was named interim football coach at Nebraska following Scott Frost's dismissal last weekend, is making a statement to his football team. During his collegiate career at Nebraska (1988 through 1991), Joseph rushed for over 1,000 yards and threw for just over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. *The...
Corn Nation

Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma

Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Nebraska Coach Scott Frost's tenure ends with crash and cash

When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Nebraska Huskers' new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback. Offensive genius. Fresh off an undefeated season at Central Florida. Frost was the hottest head coach prospect in the country, and he was coming home.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
The Spun

Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral

Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
granttribune.com

Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday

Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
1011now.com

Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
earnthenecklace.com

John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
