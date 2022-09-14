Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
franklinis.com
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22
Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
WSMV
College roommates receive notice to correct ‘overcrowding’ violation in renter’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of college students is in a housing crisis after finding out they have just a few days to leave the home they’re renting near Lipscomb University. Eliza McLaughlin, Shelby Bratcher, and their three other college roommates received a notice to correct a violation...
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
WKRN
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Focusing on violent crime, lawmakers and advocates address different needs for prison reform in TN
On Wednesday Tennessee Senators announced a bill they say will help, by giving more money to law enforcement.
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TBI is hiring to help with long turnaround times on testing rape kits
The turnaround time to test a sexual assault kit can be months to even a year. That leaves victims languishing while police try to solve the crimes against them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Volunteers, Metro Homeless Impact Division help clean up Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers and staff with several Metro Nashville departments, including the Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID), helped clean up trash and moved hundreds of shopping carts out of Brookmeade Park on Friday. On Sept. 2, WSMV initially reported that hundreds of carts were left throughout the park...
WSMV
Parents forced to adjust after school district shuts down bus route in Cheatham Co.
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Cheatham County families are scrambling to find transportation for their children after the school district stopped one of its bus routes. The school district shut down of its bus routes in West Cheatham County ‘until further notice,’ due to staffing issues. Parents...
Nashville Teacher Injured While Breaking Up School Fight
It's unclear how many students were involved in the brawl.
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
TN baby born with half a heart gets life-saving surgery
A Mid-South baby born with half a heart gets a second chance at life.
wgnsradio.com
Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank
A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
WTVF
CDC warns of increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to enterovirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about an increase in cases of a viral infection called enterovirus D68. Cold and flu season is around the corner, but this infection can lead to some scary problems. Health experts said the infection can sometimes...
WBBJ
Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
Comments / 0