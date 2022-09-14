ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinis.com

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22

Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#College Student#Power Of Attorney#K12#Linus College#Healthcare#Vanderbilt University
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WSMV

Volunteers, Metro Homeless Impact Division help clean up Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers and staff with several Metro Nashville departments, including the Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID), helped clean up trash and moved hundreds of shopping carts out of Brookmeade Park on Friday. On Sept. 2, WSMV initially reported that hundreds of carts were left throughout the park...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy