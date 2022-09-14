ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

rvbusiness.com

The Consensus from Hershey Show’s Day #1: Thumbs Up

HERSHEY, Pa. — As retail consumers and dealers converged on the first retail day at the Pennsylvania RV and Camping Association’s (PRVCA) Hershey Show on Wednesday (Sept. 14), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based RV Retailer President and CEO Jon Ferrando saw a lot to like – both at the show and for the industry in general despite some of the headwinds the industry has experienced.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27 News

Harrisburg seniors playing for softball national title

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg based softball team has a chance at a national championship this weekend in Las Vegas. Lucky for them, some players bring more than 40 years of experience to the diamond. The Infoquest.com team is in the 55 and up pool of the Senior Softball World Championships in Vegas this […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

