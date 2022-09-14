Read full article on original website
rvbusiness.com
The Consensus from Hershey Show’s Day #1: Thumbs Up
HERSHEY, Pa. — As retail consumers and dealers converged on the first retail day at the Pennsylvania RV and Camping Association’s (PRVCA) Hershey Show on Wednesday (Sept. 14), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based RV Retailer President and CEO Jon Ferrando saw a lot to like – both at the show and for the industry in general despite some of the headwinds the industry has experienced.
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17. He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our...
Harrisburg seniors playing for softball national title
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg based softball team has a chance at a national championship this weekend in Las Vegas. Lucky for them, some players bring more than 40 years of experience to the diamond. The Infoquest.com team is in the 55 and up pool of the Senior Softball World Championships in Vegas this […]
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Pennsylvania's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop
A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
mocoshow.com
Fake “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown” Facebook Page Shared Over 700 Times in Less Than 24 Hours
A Facebook page for “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown”, that was created on Wednesday, September 14th, has been shared over 700 times in the 20 hours since the page was made. The page is not an official In-N-Out Burger page, and a new restaurant is not coming to Hagerstown. In-N-Out...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
echo-pilot.com
PGC to consider outlawing deer urine attractants, allow purchase of more doe tags
This could be the final year Pennsylvania hunters can pursue deer with natural urine attractants. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will consider banning the use of lures that contain fluids from deer including urine and saliva at its quarterly board meeting Sept. 24 in Harrisburg. Some hunters use doe urine to...
Man Shot Dead Outside Central PA Home ID'd: Authorities
A man who was shot dead outside a home in Harrisburg has been identified by authorities. Julius M. Snead, 39, was found shot dead on Wednesday, September 14, Daily Voice confirmed with Harrisburg spokesman Brett Hambright. He was found on the ground near the concrete steps to a home in...
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
