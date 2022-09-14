Read full article on original website
Related
The remake of the XIII remake is out and looks a hundred times better
Originally released in 2003, XIII was a great shooter that, largely thanks to a cel-shaded aesthetic based on a French comic, became a cult classic. In 2019 Microids announced a welcome remake of the game, but then it arrived and… oh. Oh dear. Among the remake's crimes was an...
dotesports.com
How to get better at Apex Legends
There’s a reason Apex Legends won the “Best Game You Suck At” award during the 2020’s Steam Awards. As fun and heart-pounding as it is to claw your way to victory during a battle royale match, you’re likely to encounter five or ten losses for every win you snag–unless you’re a pro player, of course. When faced with loss after loss, it can be tough to find the motivation to keep grinding, especially if you’re not sure what you’re doing wrong.
Zelda fans baffled as somebody made the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit a week ago
Eight days ago, a Reddit user founded r/tearsofthekingdom (opens in new tab), well ahead of today's reveal that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be the title of the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The subreddit was created on September 4, 2022 by a user named...
knowtechie.com
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023
Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Beast of Prey patch notes
Apex Legends‘ Beast of Prey event is introducing a new mode and plenty of new cosmetics for players to enjoy. Alongside these big updates, it’s also bringing a few key balance elements that might fly under the radar. From legend adjustments to bug fixes, these tweaks go a long way toward making the game feel more fair and fun for everyone.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant
Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diablo Immortal's 'orb debt' whales are losing access to PvP, and legit players are thrilled
A hotfix is pulling orb debt players out of PvP
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends changes with every patch, and with each patch comes the inevitable top-tier picks that dominate the meta. It comes as no surprise that many players end up asking themselves the same thing: who should I be playing right now?. Well, ask no more as we unveil our...
dotesports.com
How to get Loba’s Heirloom in Apex Legends
Heirlooms are Apex Legends’ most unique items. Heirloom sets contain an item that relates to their owners’ backstories and can be used as a melee weapon (without any damage bonuses). These Heirlooms also have unique inspect animations, which further nod to the character’s backstories. Nine seasons after...
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
Steam Configs Give Controller Players an Advantage in Apex Legends
The debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller for FPS titles has been ongoing for years due to newer FPS titles granting controller players greater aim assist. However, it appears that Steam Controller configs are giving controller players another leg up in Apex Legends. By binding keyboard inputs onto your...
Overwatch 2 Pre-Release Patch Notes Possibly Leaked
With the final beta period of Overwatch 2 over and the Overwatch League season coming to a close, Blizzard has focused its attentions on polishing the sequel ahead of its October 4 release. In the flurry of Overwatch 2 leaks over the past week, a new batch of supposed patch...
dotesports.com
All confirmed classic Call of Duty maps in Warzone 2’s battle royale map, Al Mazrah
Call of Duty’s battle royale evolution has been something to behold over the past few years. The developers at Activision’s numerous CoD studios have had some fun by sprinkling classic maps from the series into the larger locales as easter eggs-turned-points of interest where players can drop in, loot, and fight.
GoldenEye N64 Headlines Multiple Games Coming to Switch
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Nintendo 64 games, as revealed in the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct.
Celesteela Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Here is a guide to maximize your chances in the limited-time and region-exclusive five-star raid against Celesteela in Pokémon GO .
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0