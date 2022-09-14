ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

How to get better at Apex Legends

There’s a reason Apex Legends won the “Best Game You Suck At” award during the 2020’s Steam Awards. As fun and heart-pounding as it is to claw your way to victory during a battle royale match, you’re likely to encounter five or ten losses for every win you snag–unless you’re a pro player, of course. When faced with loss after loss, it can be tough to find the motivation to keep grinding, especially if you’re not sure what you’re doing wrong.
knowtechie.com

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023

Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
dotesports.com

Apex Legends Beast of Prey patch notes

Apex Legends‘ Beast of Prey event is introducing a new mode and plenty of new cosmetics for players to enjoy. Alongside these big updates, it’s also bringing a few key balance elements that might fly under the radar. From legend adjustments to bug fixes, these tweaks go a long way toward making the game feel more fair and fun for everyone.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List

UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
GAMINGbible

‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant

Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.17

League of Legends changes with every patch, and with each patch comes the inevitable top-tier picks that dominate the meta. It comes as no surprise that many players end up asking themselves the same thing: who should I be playing right now?. Well, ask no more as we unveil our...
dotesports.com

How to get Loba’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Heirlooms are Apex Legends’ most unique items. Heirloom sets contain an item that relates to their owners’ backstories and can be used as a melee weapon (without any damage bonuses). These Heirlooms also have unique inspect animations, which further nod to the character’s backstories. Nine seasons after...
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
DBLTAP

Steam Configs Give Controller Players an Advantage in Apex Legends

The debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller for FPS titles has been ongoing for years due to newer FPS titles granting controller players greater aim assist. However, it appears that Steam Controller configs are giving controller players another leg up in Apex Legends. By binding keyboard inputs onto your...
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Pre-Release Patch Notes Possibly Leaked

With the final beta period of Overwatch 2 over and the Overwatch League season coming to a close, Blizzard has focused its attentions on polishing the sequel ahead of its October 4 release. In the flurry of Overwatch 2 leaks over the past week, a new batch of supposed patch...
HappyGamer

Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch

A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One

Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Polygon

Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year

Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
