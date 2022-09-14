ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU linebacker Kyle Soelle looking to build off early success against Eastern Michigan

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Kyle Soelle has been around Arizona State for six seasons now, but he’s still finding ways to invigorate the defense.

Soelle sat out his freshman season in 2017, but has consistently improved in each season following. The Scottsdale Saguaro product has logged 44 games with 18 career starts at ASU over five seasons, but really didn’t see his breakout year until last season. As a redshirt senior, he managed a team-best 88 tackles, along with four breakups, two hurries and one interception.

Compared with his start this season, Soelle is on the right track. In the first two games last year, Soelle had just eight tackles. In the opening two games this season, the redshirt fifth-year linebacker leads the team with 21 tackles and has registered a pick in the first two games.

“It’s just fun to watch him from when I first arrived here to now, the person he’s become, the leader he’s become, you know, and he’s willing to go out there and he’ll say things when I don’t have to say it,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said.

Offense: Tight end Messiah Swinson is looking to have a big role

Soelle’s importance on defense was evident last week at Oklahoma State.

With 10 tackles in the first half, he was set for a special game. His 16 tackles against the Cowboys were the most by any player on the field that night and replaced his career-high.

“I’m just playing, but I couldn’t do that stuff without my d-line up front. The linebackers in my row are doing their job and there’s a good secondary behind me. It’s a full defensive effort and we’re willing to do anything we can to get in that win column,” Soelle said.

For subscribers: 5 takeaways from Arizona State football's road loss at Oklahoma State

ASU’s defense has yet to record a sack against an opponent this season, but Soelle was credited with pressuring OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Soelle also picked off Sanders for his second-straight game with an interception. Soelle and defensive back Chris Edmonds are the only two ASU players with a pick in the first two games.

Alongside fellow veterans Merlin Robertson and Connor Soelle, the linebacker group boasts an experienced group of starters, a rarity for the rest of the defense. With the team filled with more newer faces than veterans, Soelle has thrived under his position as a leader on defense.

“I can just tell him, some of the other leaders, ‘Hey, you need to go handle this,’ (and they say), ‘You got it, coach. We’ll handle it,’ and you always feel good when you have players like that in your locker room,” Edwards said.

For subscribers: ASU football never recovered against Oklahoma State. The reasons why are on both sides of the ball

Soelle's experience and his proven leadership were reasons why he was selected as one of five captains this season.

With Eastern Michigan (1-1) coming to Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday to conclude the non-conference slate, ASU isn’t taking its next opponent lightly.

From what Soelle has seen, Eastern Michigan is a “fundamentally sound football team” and will pose a good opportunity for ASU.

“Whether you win or lose, you got a new opponent that’s coming up. They don’t care what you did last week. Reality is they’re trying to win this week. If that’s not your mindset, you’re not playing the right way. Eastern Michigan doesn’t care what we did last week, they’re trying to win this week,” Soelle said.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

