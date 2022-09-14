Johnson City police charge Syracuse man with forcible rape, suspect arraigned and released

Johnson City police arrested a Syracuse man Saturday after responding to a report of a sexual assault in the village.

Arriving officers encountered the 23-year-old female victim, along with the suspect, Antonio N. Bethune, 26, of Syracuse, police said.

Johnson City detectives collected evidence related to the incident. As a result of the investigation, police took Bethune into custody and charged him with first-degree rape, a felony.

Police did not indicate if Bethune or the victim knew each other prior to the incident, or if she required medical attention.

Bethune was arraigned on the charge in Broome County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Town of Lisle Justice Steven G. Tillotson released Bethune from custody without setting bail.

Bethune will return to court at a later date to answer the charge.

