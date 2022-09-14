ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What would a Jungle Jim's-inspired beer taste like? Pie, apparently 🍺

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Streetside Brewery has partnered with Jungle Jim's International Market for a new berry-licious brew.

Today, the Columbia Tusculum brewery released its new Jungle Jim's-inspired beer: Jungle Gets Pied. Described as a Berry Pie Berliner, the beverage boasts notes of blackberry, black currant, blueberry, raspberry, red currant, strawberry, graham cracker and vanilla, according to a Streetside Facebook post.

The brewery is also releasing a Jungle Gets Pied caramel variant.

Canned beers, which depict a pre-pied "Jungle" Jim Bonaminio, founder and CEO of Jungle Jim's, will be sold exclusively at the grocery retailer's Fairfield and Eastgate locations. Both variants of the beer are available on tap at Streetside starting Sept. 14.

