Munch time! Here are some new restaurants, ways to go vegan and other dining events

Looking for a new place to hang out in El Paso? Here is the latest on new restaurants, restaurant related events and other local happenings.

Rubiks East opens with fun vibe

Rubiks, a fun arcade bar on the West Side, has expanded with a location on the East Side.

Rubiks East had its grand opening Sept. 3 and is located at 9910 Montana Ave., in a former Taco Tote location. The spot features a small seating area with tables and booths, a flashy dance floor, bar and several game rooms.

Food options range from pizza, wings and chicken tenders to loaded fries and quesadillas. The Garbage Pail Nachos, $14, are a fun and tasty shareable choice. The server comes with a large can and then proceeds to dump the nachos onto a metal tray. The ingredients, from your favorite protein, house-made queso, black beans, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce and sour cream, fall where they may.

Hours: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Kid friendly until 9 p.m.

Viejo Coffee moves from Downtown to Kern Place

The popular coffee shop, known for offering cold coffee in a bag, has moved from being Downtown for a short time and is now at 2519 N. Stanton St.

The business prides itself on using organic and fair trade coffee and plant-based plastics.

More: Coffee in a bag: Viejo Coffee pops up in Downtown El Paso with brick and mortar shop

El Paso restaurants offer vegan menu items

More than 14 businesses are participating in a Vegan Chef Challenge. Current participants are: One Grub Community Center, Taco Shop, The Pizza Joint, Cinnaholic, Ruli’s International Kitchen, Savage Goods, Lick it Up, Tia Mama’s Gourmet Pizza, Ohlee’s Sweets and Eats, Dom’s Vegan, Bolton Bakes, and El Paso Community College restaurant Thirteen09.

The monthlong challenge gives restaurants a chance to showcase vegan menu items. The event is organized by animal advocacy organization Vegan Outreach.

El Pasoans can take the challenge to eat healthier by signing up at https://bit.ly/3S6A2sX for 10 Weeks to Vegan, a free online guided challenge during which people will get weekly emails with tips and resources.

Celebrate Downtown Restaurant Week

The El Paso Downtown Management District will coordinate the Downtown Restaurant Week from Sept. 23-30.

Participating restaurants including Cheezus and 1700 Steakhouse will offer special dishes, pricing, or exclusives designed to leave an impression. Look for great breakfast, lunch or dinner servings.

Guests can find the participating restaurants online at Downtown Restaurant Week at https://downtownelpaso.com/restaurant-week-2022/ .

El Paso Sonic crews move up in competition

Congratulations to the crews of the Sonic restaurants on Vista del Sol Drive, Socorro Road, Trawood Drive and North Zaragoza Road.

The drive-in teams in El Paso are advancing to the Final 12 crews in the 2022 Dr Pepper Sonic Games. To make it the final, the teams had to work together through a series of trainings, quizzes and team building challenges over a nine-month period.

To celebrate, the franchise has donated $50,000 per location for a total of $200,000 to support local El Paso schools and directly fund classroom projects submitted by local public school teachers, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose.org . Sixty teachers in the El Paso area have received funding for 77 projects.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Munch time! Here are some new restaurants, ways to go vegan and other dining events