ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Munch time! Here are some new restaurants, ways to go vegan and other dining events

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Looking for a new place to hang out in El Paso? Here is the latest on new restaurants, restaurant related events and other local happenings.

Rubiks East opens with fun vibe

Rubiks, a fun arcade bar on the West Side, has expanded with a location on the East Side.

Rubiks East had its grand opening Sept. 3 and is located at 9910 Montana Ave., in a former Taco Tote location. The spot features a small seating area with tables and booths, a flashy dance floor, bar and several game rooms.

Food options range from pizza, wings and chicken tenders to loaded fries and quesadillas. The Garbage Pail Nachos, $14, are a fun and tasty shareable choice. The server comes with a large can and then proceeds to dump the nachos onto a metal tray. The ingredients, from your favorite protein, house-made queso, black beans, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce and sour cream, fall where they may.

Hours: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Kid friendly until 9 p.m.

Viejo Coffee moves from Downtown to Kern Place

The popular coffee shop, known for offering cold coffee in a bag, has moved from being Downtown for a short time and is now at 2519 N. Stanton St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAUoi_0hvDS3lM00

The business prides itself on using organic and fair trade coffee and plant-based plastics.

More: Coffee in a bag: Viejo Coffee pops up in Downtown El Paso with brick and mortar shop

El Paso restaurants offer vegan menu items

More than 14 businesses are participating in a Vegan Chef Challenge. Current participants are: One Grub Community Center, Taco Shop, The Pizza Joint, Cinnaholic, Ruli’s International Kitchen, Savage Goods, Lick it Up, Tia Mama’s Gourmet Pizza, Ohlee’s Sweets and Eats, Dom’s Vegan, Bolton Bakes, and El Paso Community College restaurant Thirteen09.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vdd8X_0hvDS3lM00

The monthlong challenge gives restaurants a chance to showcase vegan menu items. The event is organized by animal advocacy organization Vegan Outreach.

El Pasoans can take the challenge to eat healthier by signing up at https://bit.ly/3S6A2sX for 10 Weeks to Vegan, a free online guided challenge during which people will get weekly emails with tips and resources.

Celebrate Downtown Restaurant Week

The El Paso Downtown Management District will coordinate the Downtown Restaurant Week from Sept. 23-30.

Participating restaurants including Cheezus and 1700 Steakhouse will offer special dishes, pricing, or exclusives designed to leave an impression. Look for great breakfast, lunch or dinner servings.

Guests can find the participating restaurants online at Downtown Restaurant Week at https://downtownelpaso.com/restaurant-week-2022/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8WY9_0hvDS3lM00

El Paso Sonic crews move up in competition

Congratulations to the crews of the Sonic restaurants on Vista del Sol Drive, Socorro Road, Trawood Drive and North Zaragoza Road.

The drive-in teams in El Paso are advancing to the Final 12 crews in the 2022 Dr Pepper Sonic Games. To make it the final, the teams had to work together through a series of trainings, quizzes and team building challenges over a nine-month period.

To celebrate, the franchise has donated $50,000 per location for a total of $200,000 to support local El Paso schools and directly fund classroom projects submitted by local public school teachers, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose.org . Sixty teachers in the El Paso area have received funding for 77 projects.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Munch time! Here are some new restaurants, ways to go vegan and other dining events

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For

Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Downtown El Paso is the place to be for two big events during the last part of September

EL PASO, Texas - If it's been awhile since you've explored downtown El Paso, you owe it to yourself to check out two big events. First, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17 from 3 to 11 pm. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District, the free event returns with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment. Join us on South El Paso Street, between Paisano and Fourth Avenue as we continue with this family friendly street festival. The free festivities will be filled with music by Mariachi Alegre and Frequenzia, and a variety of street vendors. Lucha Frontera, brought to you by Dos Equis and Tecate, returns to provide another epic performance to impress people of all ages. The complement of cultural entertainment to businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District will provide an experience designed to expose the public to South El Paso Street retailers. The B-17 Bomber Adult Beverage Booth will provide adult refreshments and a delicious collection of food trucks will satiate the tastes of the hungry public.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
lascruces.com

Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Nightlife | Where to Go in the Valley

When it comes to a night out, or intimate tête-à-têtes with loved ones, the Mesilla Valley does not lack variety. The Game II is one of Las Cruces’ hottest spots to hit up and if you don’t believe us, just try and find parking after 6 p.m. With a huge outdoor patio that will accommodate all of your friends and family it is the perfect place to meet for lunch or dinner. You’ll find live music on the weekends, just get there early!
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Gourmet Coffee#Munch#New Place#Fair Trade Coffee#Food Drink#Taco Tote#The Garbage Pail Nachos#Viejo Coffee
KTSM

Local Organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
95.5 KLAQ

The Hospitals Of Providence El Paso Welcome 915 Baby

The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso celebrated '915 Day' in Labor & Delivery. Their newest, sweetest little package whose name is Sofia Ivett Orozco. She was the first baby born on 9/15/2022 at The Hospitals of Providence... and just in time! Proudly donning her 915 onesie, mom and dad will be able to join in on some of the 915 festivities! This marks the first official '915 Baby' in history - as one wasn't announced previously.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cirque du Soleil kicks off show tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Cirque du Soleil is having the premier of show ‘Ovo’ tonight at the Don Haskins center at 7:30 p.m. ‘Ovo’ which means egg in Portuguese, is a show centered around insects. Janie Mallet, the senior publicist for the show says it is a colorful and uplifting show for all ages. The […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy