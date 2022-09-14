Read full article on original website
Pioneers Back In Win Column
NEW CARLISLE – Jonathan Alder moved to 4-0 in Central Buckeye Conference play and 8-3 on the season with a straight set win over Tecumseh Thursday in varsity volleyball action. The Pioneers took the match 25-14, 25-20 and 25-11. Emma Ishmael was a perfect 16-for-16 serving closing with 12...
Pacers Snap Pioneers’ Streak
DELAWARE – Jonathan Alder saw its seven-match win streak come to a halt Wednesday as the Pioneers dropped a straight set contest to Delaware Hayes 25–17, 25–15 and 28–26 in non-league varsity volleyball action. The Pioneers’ Sarah Schimmoeller had six points serving, dished up 12 dimes...
Monarchs Fall To Bears
DELAWARE – Marysville had trouble finding its groove Thursday as the girls varsity volleyball team traveled to Olentangy Berlin and dropped a match in straight sets to the hosts, 25–11, 25–21 and 25–19. Marysville’s Morgan Shick had 14 digs in the match, leaving her just eight digs shy of 1,000 in her career.
Lee’s Hat Trick Paces Monarchs
GROVE CITY – Cam Lee netted a hat trick and added an assist as she led Marysville in a thumping of Grove City, 7-2, in girls varsity soccer action Thursday. Also scoring goals for the Monarchs were Vivian Blevins, Leah Brown, Kasey Duke and Emily Thomas, while Megan Daniel, JoJo Eberhart, Maci Sherick and Paige Thallman each had an assist. Shannon Cordle had six saves in goal for Marysville.
Marysville Dings Darby
HILLIARD – The Marysville girls varsity soccer team got its Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal Division Conference 2022 campaign off to a great start Tuesday as the Monarchs posted a convincing 5–1 win over host Hilliard Darby. Cam Lee opened the scoring for the Monarchs in the 34th minute...
Friday High School Football Lineup
Marysville (3-1) @ Grove City (3-1) Jerome (4-0) @ Hilliard Bradley (3-1) Jonathan Alder (3-1) @ North Union (4-0) Fairbanks (2-2) @ Madison Plains (0-4) When the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to let any school which wanted to participate in the high school football playoffs during the Season of Covid, I applauded and praised that decision in print. Teams were allowed to opt out, of which many did, and everybody else got to jump in the playoff pool. Good for them.
Monarchs Get Hot Late, Crunch Cardinals in Five
Marysville pulled out a flashy comeback Tuesday against Thomas Worthington in varsity volleyball action as the Monarchs dropped the first two sets to the Cardinals before storming back to win the next two games and taking the fifth-set tiebreaker by four points, with a closing winning score of 28-30, 21-25, 26-16, 25-19 and 15-11.
Pamela Joan Schultz
She was born September 6, 1959 in Marion to the late Donald and Dorothy (Craig) Fryman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Rick. On April 26, 1986 she married Steve Schultz in Richwood and he survives. She had worked as a switchboard operator for Marion General Hospital...
Sally Jo Schlecht
Sally Jo Williams Schlecht, age 71, of Marysville, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. A childcare giver, she took care of children in her home for many years. A 1969 graduate of West High School, she also worked as a nurse aide. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, especially in a rousing game of basketball PIG. A true matriarch of the family, she will be profoundly missed by loved ones and friends. She was born July 13, 1951 in Shelby, Ohio and was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Williams and her sisters, Jackie, Rita and Christine. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Schlecht; two sons, Hans (Brenda) Schlecht and Joseph Schlecht; her grandchildren, Johnathan, Brandon, Zachary, Kaylee, Tristan, Adrian and Camdan; her sisters, Linda Spahn, Connie May and Janet Goldsberry; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will hold a private remembrance gathering. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Kroger Marysville Grand Re-Opening Today
MARYSVILLE – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Marysville store next week after more than 5 months of renovations and improvement. Located at 1501 West 5th Street, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on Friday, September 16. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.
Not My Smartest Move
Boy, did I step on it yesterday. I noticed on my Facebook feed that Light Ohio Blue was doing its annual gig where police, fire, and other first responders send in badass photos of their rigs and the general public gets to decide who is the badassest of them all, based on the basassedness of the photo. The Marysville Division of Fire’s badass photo they submitted to the 2022 contest drew my praises, my vote and a coveted spot in this very publication.
September 15, 2022
The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the second for $1.2 million which will be issued to cover the […]
UCSO Reports – September 14, 2022
A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Keontae T. Collins, age 23 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 9:24am Arrest Warrant. A deputy took custody of Christina A. Haag, age 50 of Marysville for an...
MEVSD Board of Education Meeting Slated For Sept. 15
The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting for Thursday September 15, 2022, at 6:00 P.M at Bunsold Middle School, 14198 SR 4, Marysville, Ohio. There will be an Executive Session at 5:30 PM and the purpose of the meeting is ORC 121.22 G #1 and #5:. (1)...
Plain City Moves Forward On Treatment Plant
The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the...
