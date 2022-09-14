Lubbock teen arrested for stolen weapons, drugs during TAG operation
The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons and gang activity.
During the search, 19-year-old Luis Jimenez was arrested and charged by the state with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
TAG Investigators seized the following from the search:
- Five handguns
- An AK47 Assault Rifle
- An AM15 Assault Rifle
- $1,914.00 United States Currency
- Two lbs of Marijuana
- Ammunition-Rifle Magazines-Rifle Optics-Extended Pistol Magazines
One of the handguns was illegally modified, making it a fully automatic weapon and two of the handguns were reported stolen through the Lubbock Police Department.
