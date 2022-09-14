ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock teen arrested for stolen weapons, drugs during TAG operation

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons and gang activity.

During the search, 19-year-old Luis Jimenez was arrested and charged by the state with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.

TAG Investigators seized the following from the search:

  • Five handguns
  • An AK47 Assault Rifle
  • An AM15 Assault Rifle
  • $1,914.00 United States Currency
  • Two lbs of Marijuana
  • Ammunition-Rifle Magazines-Rifle Optics-Extended Pistol Magazines

One of the handguns was illegally modified, making it a fully automatic weapon and two of the handguns were reported stolen through the Lubbock Police Department.

