Golf Tees Off 2022-23 Season at Valpo Fall Invitational
CHICAGO – The DePaul golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Valpo Fall Invitational Sept. 19-20. The event is the first of four fall tournaments for the Blue Demons which includes a pair of trips to Iowa and a visit to Ohio for the Xavier Invitational in October.
DePaul Starts Conference Play with Draw
CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer (2-1-3) fought to their first draw in BIG EAST play against No. 20 Butler (3-2-1) in a Saturday night matchup at the Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind. The Blue Demons have yet to lose a game to a top-25 ranked team this season. "Our guys...
Men’s Soccer Pays Visit to No. 20 Butler
CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer continues their road trip as they head to Indianapolis to take on the No. 20 Butler Bulldogs on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the match can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network presented by SoFi on FloSports. DePaul (2-1-2)...
Blue Demons Fall to Northwestern 3-1 in Chicago Cup Opener
CHICAGO – The DePaul volleyball team opened the Chicago Cup with a 3-1 setback against RV Northwestern on Friday afternoon at UIC's Flames Athletic Center. Despite setting the tone early and taking the first set 25-23, the Blue Demons dropped the ensuing three sets and the match. Set scores...
Borowiak, Knanishu Lead Charge for Blue Demons
PEORIA, Ill. – On Friday afternoon, the DePaul men's and women's cross country teams opened their season at the Bradley Invitational on the road at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Ill. The women's team took first place overall in the three mile race, while the men placed second in the 8K race.
Men's Tennis Announces 2022-23 Schedule
CHICAGO – The two-time reigning BIG EAST champion DePaul men's tennis team opens their 2022-23 season, Friday September 16 competing in two tournaments over the weekend. The Blue Demons will be participating in the weekend-long Milwaukee Tennis Classic while also playing in the two-day-long River Forest Invitational, both starting on September 16th.
The Blue Demons Battle it Out in Wisconsin and Illinois
MILWAUKEE, Wis./ RIVER FOREST, Ill. – DePaul Men's Tennis started their competition in two different tournaments today, The River Forest Invitational and the Milwaukee Tennis Classic. Marino Jakic ended his run at the River Forest Invitational after trailing to #2 Evan Fragistas from VCU (6-4, 1-6, 1-0). However, newcomer...
