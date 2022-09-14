Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio opens new indoor 'Discover PLAYce'
SAN ANTONIO - Need something to do with the kids this weekend? The San Antonio Zoo has something new for all the knee-high naturalists out there. The Zoo held a special ribbon cutting for its new Discovery Playce, yes that's a place with a "y". It's a fun new indoor,...
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
foxsanantonio.com
The Alamo kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with 'Tejanos at the Alamo'
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tomorrow; with a program, they're calling "Tejanos at the Alamo." It's a gathering honoring the Alamo defenders, as well as non-combatants who played important roles in making Texas history. It's free, and it's family-friendly with live performances, plus free food...
foxsanantonio.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to return back to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, is returning to the Alamo City. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Smith’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also an event planned for Sunday, Sept. 18 (more information on Oscarmayer.com/wienermobile).
foxsanantonio.com
Local college radio station celebrates 100 years of radio in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – KSYM-FM is celebrating their 100th anniversary of being on-air in San Antonio. The free event will take place Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building at the corner of W. Courtland Place and N. Main Avenue on the San Antonio College (SAC) campus.
foxsanantonio.com
Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
foxsanantonio.com
Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade SA
The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Wednesday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
foxsanantonio.com
Twenty San Antonio area veterans make trip of a lifetime to nation's capitol
SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports tops $1 billion in economic impact through hosting live events
SAN ANTONIO – The sports commission, San Antonio Sports, has surpassed $1 billion in economic impact generated by hosting live events. Over the last 38 years, San Antonio Sports has provided a positive impact on the community and has put the Alamo City on the map. Since 1984, the nonprofit sports commission has hosted 130 premier events, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four, U.S. Swimming Championships, NCAA D1 Women’s Volleyball Championships, national soccer games, and the Rock n’ Roll Marathon.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
foxsanantonio.com
Veteran small business resource panel coming to San Antonio's south side
SAN ANTONIO -- If you're a military veteran dreaming of starting your own business, there's an upcoming opportunity to make that happen. Southside First will host a 'Veteran Small Business Resource Panel' to help you learn from veterans who've already achieved entrepreneurship. The panel will take place Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4803 South Flores.
foxsanantonio.com
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
foxsanantonio.com
Some San Antonio districts will make Election Day a holiday amid safety concerns
Amid security concerns, Bexar County officials are asking school leaders to consider making November 8—Election Day—a holiday or teacher work day. Two of San Antonio's largest districts have already made the call. Northside ISD was the first district to make Election Day a holiday at the end of...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
foxsanantonio.com
OLLU opens food pantry for students, west side community
SAN ANTONIO -- A local university is making sure no one goes hungry on campus. Our Lady of the Lake University, located off SW 24th Street, has opened a food pantry in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service. The food pantry is mainly for students, but can also be used by staff, faculty and the community.
foxsanantonio.com
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
foxsanantonio.com
Find out how you could get up to $30,000 towards buying a home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Great news for people in the market to buy a new home in San Antonio as new homebuyer assistance programs just launched could cover up to $30,000 toward a new home. The San Antonio Board of Realtors have partnered with Down Payment Resource to provide programs...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made a quick attack after commercial building caught on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a quick attack at a commercial building after it caught on fire overnight. The incident happened at 1039 Basse Road at around 2:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the building. They were able to quickly gain access to the building and made a fast attack to prevent the fire from spreading.
foxsanantonio.com
Couple identified from alleged murder-suicide on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The couple has been identified from the murder-suicide Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. The husband, 43-year-old Carlos Bautista, and the wife, 43-year-old Yolanda Gisela Lopez, were arguing when Bautista shot Lopez...
