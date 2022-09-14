ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, SD

gowatertown.net

Watertown man injured in accidental, self-inflicted shooting

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man was injured Wednesday afternoon in an accidental shooting. Authorities were called a little before 3:00 p.m. to the area of 168th Street and Sioux Conifer Road on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Codington County deputies arrived to find...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Erwin, SD
City
Arlington, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day

A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
BADGER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use. Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman accused of witness tampering arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Traffic Accident#Desmet
KELOLAND TV

1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
dakotanewsnow.com

September 14th Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jefferson’s Carter Locy stepped up when it mattered, shaking away not one but two shots on goal to help the Cavaliers stay in the game. Central Lyon was on a roll against West Sioux, as Zach Lutmer finds Reece Vander Zee for 58 yards on the score.
BROOKINGS, SD

