gowatertown.net
Watertown man injured in accidental, self-inflicted shooting
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man was injured Wednesday afternoon in an accidental shooting. Authorities were called a little before 3:00 p.m. to the area of 168th Street and Sioux Conifer Road on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Codington County deputies arrived to find...
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
9 employees hospitalized after South Dakota barn collapses, OSHA says
Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.
10 people sent to hospital after new barn collapses in South Dakota
Officials in Grant County are looking into what caused a new building to collapse Monday evening.
kingsburyjournal.com
Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day
A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use. Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
OSHA investigating South Dakota dairy barn roof collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the collapse of a dairy barn in Grant County on Sept. 12.
KELOLAND TV
Woman accused of witness tampering arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
Deaths of men found in S.D. camper ruled as homicide, suicide
Minnehaha County authorities have an update on the deaths of two men near Buffalo Ridge on August 18.
KELOLAND TV
1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
KELOLAND TV
Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
dakotanewsnow.com
September 14th Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jefferson’s Carter Locy stepped up when it mattered, shaking away not one but two shots on goal to help the Cavaliers stay in the game. Central Lyon was on a roll against West Sioux, as Zach Lutmer finds Reece Vander Zee for 58 yards on the score.
