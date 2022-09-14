Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”

MINDEN, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO