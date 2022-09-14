ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers

The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TMWA expands Forest Stewardship Program on Mt. Rose to protect watershed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authorities (TMWA) Forest Stewardship Program on the Mt. Rose Fan has been extended for another year. While TMWA’s initial partnership was directly with the USFS, the private sector is now supporting the program as well, with retail chain REI joining on. Over...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Crews Knock Down Fire Involving Three Structures near Reno-Stead Airport

Firefighters say they knocked down a fire involving two storage containers and an office building around 4 p.m. today. The incident happened on Echo Avenue and Mt. Bismark, near the Reno-Stead Airport. Due to how close it was to the STIHL National Championship Air Races that were going on at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local livestock feel the impact of poor air quality too

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch, the arena is seeing no activity. Jumps and obstacles are idle. It’s not because there are no horses or riders. To the contrary the animals are literally on stall rest. That’s...
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Weekend rain might wash away smoke

Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley

Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
RENO, NV

