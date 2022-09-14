Read full article on original website
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
KOLO TV Reno
Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon...
KOLO TV Reno
TMWA expands Forest Stewardship Program on Mt. Rose to protect watershed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authorities (TMWA) Forest Stewardship Program on the Mt. Rose Fan has been extended for another year. While TMWA’s initial partnership was directly with the USFS, the private sector is now supporting the program as well, with retail chain REI joining on. Over...
2news.com
Crews Knock Down Fire Involving Three Structures near Reno-Stead Airport
Firefighters say they knocked down a fire involving two storage containers and an office building around 4 p.m. today. The incident happened on Echo Avenue and Mt. Bismark, near the Reno-Stead Airport. Due to how close it was to the STIHL National Championship Air Races that were going on at...
KOLO TV Reno
Local livestock feel the impact of poor air quality too
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch, the arena is seeing no activity. Jumps and obstacles are idle. It’s not because there are no horses or riders. To the contrary the animals are literally on stall rest. That’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Program dedicated to offering support and guidance to students now available at local elementary school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday morning, Communties in Schools, commonly known as CIS, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bernice Mathews Elementary. Marking the 13th Washoe County School, that offers the program’s services. The non-profit aims to give kids the support and community needed to thrive in school, by focusing...
KOLO TV Reno
Air purifier sales increase due to air quality, experts remind residents to change home and car filters
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hazy skies and health concerns are driving people to places like Home Depot. Manager at the store located in Northtowne, Bob Osborne told KOLO8 News Now that air purifiers are a top item people are looking for. “We made this emergency order just yesterday and we’re...
KOLO TV Reno
Air quality causes uptick in emergency room visits by people with underlying conditions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Mosquito Fire burns in California, smoke continues to blanket our area, causing an increase in emergency room visits by people with underlying conditions. According to Dr. Jenny Wilson, Medical Director at Saint Mary’s emergency department, many of these patients have lung diseases like asthma...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
Record-Courier
Weekend rain might wash away smoke
Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
Record-Courier
Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley
Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
KOLO TV Reno
Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Sparks store as part of nationwide closures
Bed, Bath & Beyond’s store closures are hitting close to home for Reno-Sparks. The home furnishings company’s updated list of stores planned for closure includes the Bed, Bath & Beyond location at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks, reducing its number of locations in the area to two. Bed, Bath & Beyond currently...
KOLO TV Reno
Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
