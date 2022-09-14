Missing murder suspect back behind bars

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a 2008 cold-case murder who failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on Tuesday afternoon has been found and placed back into custody.

Terrrance Reese mugshot courtesy Wichita County jail

According to police, Terrance Reese, who has been out on bond since 2021 while awaiting trial for the 2008 murder of Hulan Waldon, failed to show up after his name was called for a pre-trial hearing in the 78th District Court on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy ordered Reese’s bond forfeited and reset to $150,001.

Wichita County Jail records show Reese was booked back into jail on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Reese was arrested in connection to the cold case murder of 47-year-old Hulan Waldon on May 11, 2021, 13 years after the beating death. He was released on bond less than a month later.

On the night of Feb. 21, 2008, officers were sent to the 800 block of Dallas St. about a man lying on a porch. Officers found Hulan unconscious on a front porch of a residence with trauma to the head. He died the following day.

An investigation determined an argument between Waldon and Reese over drugs led to his death.

The affidavit states several witnesses said Waldon was beaten in a vacant lot, brought back in a house, beaten again, and when it appeared he might die, the resident instructed others to carry his body across the street and leave it on a neighbor’s porch.

A cold case detective said Hulan was working for Terrance by selling drugs for him and in February of 2008 Terrance had a confrontation with Hulan regarding some missing narcotics.

A witness said Reese pointed a gun at Hulan demanding his missing drugs.

A warrant for Reese’s arrest for the murder of Hulan was issued in July 2018 but at that time Reese was still in federal custody and in May 2021 he was charged with the murder.

Reese has a long criminal history including a 10-year sentence for attempted murder in 1994.

