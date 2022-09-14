ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County Dept. of Aging hosts drive-thru picnic

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DX8cL_0hvDPO6j00

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging is hosting a Harvest Drive-Thru picnic for Chemung County residents 60+.

The event will be hosted at the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads on September 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To reserve a lunch, Chemung County residents are required to call the Dept. of Aging by September 15, 2022 The department’s phone number is 607 737-5520.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nisjt_0hvDPO6j00
Photo Courtesy Chemung County Department of Aging
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chemung County, NY
Sports
Horseheads, NY
Sports
Horseheads, NY
Government
City
Horseheads, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Route 79 road work in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
NEWFIELD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Dept#Picnic#Chemung County Dept#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Book Sale Happening benefiting Horseheads Free Library

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- The Horseheads Free Library 2022 book sale is taking place from September 13th to September 17th. The sale is at the Town and County Fire Department located at 130 Gardner Rd, Horseheads N.Y. There will be hundreds of hard cover and paperback books to choose from, along with audiobooks and more. The […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Felix J. Torres

Felix J. Torres is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Torres failed to show up for a court date. Torres is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit larceny. Torres is is 30 years old. Torres has brown eyes and black hair. Torres is...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy