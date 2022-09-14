Chemung County Dept. of Aging hosts drive-thru picnic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging is hosting a Harvest Drive-Thru picnic for Chemung County residents 60+.

The event will be hosted at the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads on September 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To reserve a lunch, Chemung County residents are required to call the Dept. of Aging by September 15, 2022 The department’s phone number is 607 737-5520.

Photo Courtesy Chemung County Department of Aging

