Chemung County Dept. of Aging hosts drive-thru picnic
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging is hosting a Harvest Drive-Thru picnic for Chemung County residents 60+.
The event will be hosted at the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads on September 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To reserve a lunch, Chemung County residents are required to call the Dept. of Aging by September 15, 2022 The department’s phone number is 607 737-5520.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0