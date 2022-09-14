ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
Arrest is made in PPHS threat

On September 16th, 2022 Pine Prairie Police along with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and in collaboration with the Evangeline Parish School Board, continued the investigation into the threats made to Pine Prairie High School. Enough evidence was found to issue an arrest warrant on 19 year old Tyrinisky Fruge of Ville Platte for Terrorizing by making threats to the school. Fruge was arrested without incident at his home by Pine Prairie Police and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fruge is being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Fontenot. Chief L.C. Deshotel wants to commend his officers who worked through the night and morning to make this arrest happen. Also thank you to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Turkey Creek Police Department for the assistance in making sure your school was safe for the faculty and students. Chief Deshotel wants to let the public know that any threat to our school and students will be investigated.
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again

Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
