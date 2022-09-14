Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
kalb.com
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say
Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say
kalb.com
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
KSLA
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
westcentralsbest.com
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
evangelinetoday.com
Arrest is made in PPHS threat
On September 16th, 2022 Pine Prairie Police along with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and in collaboration with the Evangeline Parish School Board, continued the investigation into the threats made to Pine Prairie High School. Enough evidence was found to issue an arrest warrant on 19 year old Tyrinisky Fruge of Ville Platte for Terrorizing by making threats to the school. Fruge was arrested without incident at his home by Pine Prairie Police and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fruge is being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Fontenot. Chief L.C. Deshotel wants to commend his officers who worked through the night and morning to make this arrest happen. Also thank you to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Turkey Creek Police Department for the assistance in making sure your school was safe for the faculty and students. Chief Deshotel wants to let the public know that any threat to our school and students will be investigated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
kalb.com
Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
Opelousas man booked on multiple charges following shooting incident
OPD responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of East Street and Leo Street Thursday morning. Brandon Lewis, 24, of Opelousas surrendered himself to authorities for his involvement.
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Natchitoches (Natchitoches, LA)
A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Natchitoches on Monday that ended in a car crash. Police say they attempted to arrest Gregory Washington [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Road to Recovery: Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is on the road to recovery after a motorcycle accident in March that nearly ended his life. But, a peculiar set of circumstances brought a rescuer into his life, and the story behind the rescue is almost unbelievable. Carey Hamblin was headed...
westcentralsbest.com
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
Drunk driving suspected in motorcycle crash that killed Church Point man
Church Point man killed
59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack
An Opelousas man was booked in connection with a dog attack that happened in August, deputies tell KATC.
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Comments / 1