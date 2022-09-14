On September 16th, 2022 Pine Prairie Police along with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and in collaboration with the Evangeline Parish School Board, continued the investigation into the threats made to Pine Prairie High School. Enough evidence was found to issue an arrest warrant on 19 year old Tyrinisky Fruge of Ville Platte for Terrorizing by making threats to the school. Fruge was arrested without incident at his home by Pine Prairie Police and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fruge is being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Fontenot. Chief L.C. Deshotel wants to commend his officers who worked through the night and morning to make this arrest happen. Also thank you to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Turkey Creek Police Department for the assistance in making sure your school was safe for the faculty and students. Chief Deshotel wants to let the public know that any threat to our school and students will be investigated.

