ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Machias, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and...
LUBEC, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
East Machias, ME
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Washington County, ME
Crime & Safety
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 15

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Maine State Police#East Machias Mother#Maine Drug Enforcement#The Sheriff S Office
Q106.5

Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash

Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Lincoln teen located

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
LINCOLN, ME
wgan.com

Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene

A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
BANGOR, ME
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary in Cortlandville

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place at a residence on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville, according to a report Wednesday morning. The report states that the burglary may have taken place in the late night/early morning hours of Sept. 9. Those...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Z107.3

A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy