Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement
LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and...
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding toy at Walmart the previous day […]
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
Arson, DWI, incest, escape: 257 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Aug. 16 and Sept. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 17 to 81.
Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash
Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
Mama Bear Struck & Killed on New Hampshire Highway, Cub Rescued by Wildlife Officials
On Wednesday morning, a car in New Hampshire struck and killed a mama black bear, but wildlife experts were able to rescue her cub. Following the tragic accident that took the female bear’s life, her cub would’ve been abandoned. Now, the young black bear has a chance at survival thanks to the wildlife experts.
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene
A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary in Cortlandville
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place at a residence on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville, according to a report Wednesday morning. The report states that the burglary may have taken place in the late night/early morning hours of Sept. 9. Those...
Maine hunters go to extreme lengths to stop people from stealing their trail cameras
Hunters of a certain age will remember the “Trail Timer.” The small plastic box contains a battery-operated clock and clips to a string, which is stretched across a game trail and attached to another tree or bush. When placed at the proper height, a deer, bear or other...
U.S. Department of Labor assesses thousands in fines regarding alleged child labor law violations in New Hampshire, Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Department of Labor officials said they have uncovered several cases of child labor violations and young worker injuries in New Hampshire and Vermont. Department officials said they found violations at nine McDonald's and 12 Dunkin’ restaurants between the two states. Most of the violations...
A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
