Shoreview, MN

Grape Stomping at AxeBridge Wine Co.

TCL Reporter, Kristin Haubrich, takes us to AxeBridge Wine Co. to showcase the juicy competition this happening this weekend! The event will be held on the 17th and 18th, and is located in the North Loop in Minneapolis. Tickets to stomp have gone fast, but you are encouraged to still come by and see the competition first *foot*! There will be food trucks and other entertainment throughout the weekend!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
“Rooted in Junk” Event

The “Rooted in Junk” Art Market features a unique collection of hand-crafted items at Zywiec’s Landscape and Garden Center in Cottage Grove. Kristin takes us there for a look at what they have to offer! For more details about this event, click here!
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall

A recently-opened cocktail bar at Northtown Mall stands out due to its "sweet" appeal, which includes alcohol-infused milkshakes. 2 Pink Squirrels, now open inside the mall located 398 Northtown Dr. NE in Blaine, has a menu featuring craft cocktails, the boozy milkshakes, elevated craft cocktails, '90s cocktails and kid-friendly milkshakes.
BLAINE, MN
Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment

Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ReStore Anniversary Sale: 30% Off Everything

We’ve mentioned the great sales at ReStore a few times and wanted to share there’s another one this Friday and Saturday. The Restore Anniversary Sale is offering 30% off everything! (Excluding Greenlite and MaxLite LED Bulbs.) If you have plans to remodel, redo or just redecorate, you don’t...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota

For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
PHOTOS: One-of-a-kind house on hobby farm for sale in Cannon Falls

Looking for a hobby farm that comes with a uniquely decorated modern house? look no further. The house sits on 30 acres ready for animals and home projects with a pole sheds, workshop, chicken coop, pastures and more. Full remodel includes the furnace, air conditioner, water heater, water softener, well...
CANNON FALLS, MN
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bloomington theater nonprofit in financial trouble; executive director resigns

Artistry's 2018 production of "Mary Poppins." Courtesy of Discover Bloomington / City of Bloomington. Financial troubles and a leadership shakeup at Artistry, a prominent Bloomington-based arts nonprofit, has impelled leaders to delay an upcoming musical production. Kevin Ramach, the organization's executive director since 2019, resigned last week. Ramach's departure and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE

