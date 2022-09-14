New York Fashion Week has kicked off the start of fashion month for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, bringing the city’s best dressed out to the streets. With the return of the hustle and bustle on the streets of New York, it appears that pandemic restrictions for many are just a distant memory. NYFW arrives in full force, seeing many international attendees come back to the city since COVID. The week was nothing but good vibes, as the zealous energy continues to add to the pomp and circumstance of the week. The mood was reflected in the vibrancy of outfits seen paraded both in and outside of shows. Tonal suiting proved to be a huge hit this season, with some going for the the bold, electric blue and some opting for a more reserved look in mint green. Oversized tailoring continues to be king when it comes to the exaggerated silhouettes brought on by the blazer, proving that the piece continues to be the perfect outerwear addition to round off any outfit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO