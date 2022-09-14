Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Linda Evangelista appears in first runway show in 15 years
Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the runway on Friday, closing out a Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. The appearance was the supermodel's first show in 15 years and marked her return to the spotlight since a cosmetic procedure left her "brutally disfigured." At Friday's show, which...
Best photos from New York Fashion Week: See the NYFW runway looks, all the celebs
New York Fashion Week jumped back into the sartorial pool with both feet for its September fashion shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City
Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event. RELATED: Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III...
Calzedonia Plans Event During Paris Fashion Week
TIGHTS SPOT: Gruppo Calzedonia is coming to Paris Fashion Week. The Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group plans to stage an event on Sept. 26 titled “Calzedomania — A legs celebration,” marking the first time it will showcase its legwear overseas, as well as its debut during fashion week.
Martha Stewart takes the runway at Dennis Basso’s fashion show
Martha Stewart was the model of the hour — even if it was unplanned — at Dennis Basso’s show at the Pierre hotel on Monday. The domestic doyenne was sitting front row at the elegant show, and gave the designer a bouquet as he took his lap down the runway for the finale. But Basso grabbed her hand and she sashayed with him arm-and-arm down the catwalk. “He’s an old friend and you wish old friends good luck,” Stewart, dressed in a white lace design by Basso, told Page Six. She added that what she loves about his fashion is “the...
Carolina Herrera's new line 'The Secret Garden' unveiled at NY Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at Monday's New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand's modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades. Inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, "The Secret...
Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls
If anyone knows the power of glamour, it’s certainly the Blonds. Designer couple Phillipe and David Blond have been mainstays in the fashion industry for years, renowned for their elaborate embellished creations worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna — to name but a few. In fact, many of these women were on the Blonds’ moodboard this season. While simultaneously designing their Spring 2023 collection and creating photography book “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy,” the pair rediscovered their own personal archives. A new inspiration ultimately became the duo themselves, reminiscing on their romantic meeting in Manhattan’s nightlife scene in 2000. “We fell...
Essence
Latto Celebrates Her New York Fashion Week In Fe Noel Dress And Robe
The rapper shared behind-the-scenes flicks of her time in New York City on social media. One of the most exciting weeks for fashion fans is currently underway. This year, New York Fashion Week is back to its fullest extent since the pandemic began featuring shows from No Sesso and Lionne to Sergio Hudson and TIER. For the occasion, celebrities from Justine Skye to Chloe Bailey flocked to runway shows and exclusive after-parties to celebrate fashion. Latto was amongst the attendees making her big Fashion Week debut and she didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old rapper took part in the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza for the first time ever. Latto made sure to document every behind-the-scenes moment of each look and event she attended with her fans via social media.
The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’
Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
Michael Kors and Tory Burch Lead Social Engagements During NYFW
Celebrities were a key boost to social engagements during New York Fashion Week, helping propel Michael Kors once again to the top spot in engagement, followed by Tory Burch, Fendi, Christian Siriano and Peter Do, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 were, in order, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Tom Ford, Puma...
Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
MoonPay Dishes About Its NFT Fashion Blitz
Crypto fintech firm MoonPay has big plans to make non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, both easier to make and easier to buy — and its grand strategy has everything to do with fashion, the company told WWD. Days after the Council of Fashion Designers of America revealed that it chose...
Tommy Hilfiger Stages Brooklyn Fashion Show Inspired by Warhol’s Factory
On Sunday night when designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 collection at a Brooklyn drive-in theater, the brand brought to the New York fashion epicenter a nod back to one of art history’s largest figures. To present the fall collection, the American designer staged an experiential set inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed Silver Factory in Downtown New York that was decked out with screen-printing stations reminiscent of the Pop artist’s studio and featured cameos from Warhol collaborators, including model Donna Jordan and writer Bob Colacello, who served as a longtime editor of Warhol’s Interview magazine. Runway staple figures and celebrities like...
hypebeast.com
New York Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is on the Edge of Novelty
New York Fashion Week has kicked off the start of fashion month for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, bringing the city’s best dressed out to the streets. With the return of the hustle and bustle on the streets of New York, it appears that pandemic restrictions for many are just a distant memory. NYFW arrives in full force, seeing many international attendees come back to the city since COVID. The week was nothing but good vibes, as the zealous energy continues to add to the pomp and circumstance of the week. The mood was reflected in the vibrancy of outfits seen paraded both in and outside of shows. Tonal suiting proved to be a huge hit this season, with some going for the the bold, electric blue and some opting for a more reserved look in mint green. Oversized tailoring continues to be king when it comes to the exaggerated silhouettes brought on by the blazer, proving that the piece continues to be the perfect outerwear addition to round off any outfit.
This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends
Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands. As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market. The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant. On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
Xcel Brands Taps This Award-Winning CFDA Designer For New Collection
Xcel Brands Inc XELB is planning to launch a new collection C. Wonder by Christian Siriano. The company has also appointed Christian Siriano as the Creative Director of the new brand, which will launch in the spring of 2023. Fashion designer Siriano has helmed his own brand since 2008 and...
