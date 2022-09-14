Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man from Nixa was killed in a crash on I-44 Thursday afternoon. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his pickup truck while changing lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer near Kansas Expressway around 4:30. Smith was killed in the crash. The semi-driver wasn’t hurt.
KYTV
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
KYTV
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
KTTS
Deadly Zero-Turn Mower Crash In Butterfield
(KTTS News) — A worker has died after a crash in front of George’s Processing Plant in Butterfield. He was riding a zero-turn mower when it hit a concrete culvert, throwing him off the mower. Golubski worked for George’s. KY3 says OSHA is investigating.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
KYTV
A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals truck from Rogersville construction company
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft from a Rogersville business. Security cameras captured a man stealing a truck from a construction company. The property is located in the 4500 block of south Farm Road 223, just north of Highway 60 near S & H Farm Supply.
KYTV
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence. He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin. Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was...
2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified
The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
2 bodies found in Delaware County result of car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening, after a suspected car crash. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28, east of Disney. OHP said their traffic...
KYTV
Businesses and walkers alike are excited for MoDOT’s upcoming Glenstone Avenue pedestrian safety project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for new safety precautions for pedestrians is coming in 2023 across much of Glenstone Avenue. MoDOT officials said for Glenstone Avenue, expect new traffic patterns, stop signs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and more on roughly eight miles of roadway. Kristi Bachman with MoDOT said they are excited...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman receives deferred sentence; gives birth to a “meth baby”
JAY, Okla. – A Grove woman pleaded guilty to child neglect after giving birth to a child with methamphetamine in its system and received a five-year deferred sentence. Amanda Adams, 32, entered the guilty plea on Sept. 1 in Delaware County District Court. She was also fined $1,510 in fines and court costs, court records show.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society debuts new name, facility upgrades
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - At the beginning of September, the former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson announced it was changing its name. It has also remodeled parts of the center. The organization’s new name is the Branson Humane Society. The old name was modeled after the book,...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
UPDATE: Troopers say bodies discovered by child may be victims of a deadly car crash
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say investigations are underway after two bodies were discovered by a child walking in a rural area.
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
