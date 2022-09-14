Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Wine Bars in London
Ever since 1152, when England's soon-to-be King Henry II married Eleanor, an Aquitaine duchess who brought a little place called Bordeaux to the partnership, England has been known for two things: her greed for land and her thirst for wine. The land is gone, but the thirst remains, and the wines of Britain's former empire (and its competitors) still pour into London, making this a wonderful city in which to explore the world by the glass.
Wine Bars in Rome Our Editors Love
Once my daughter decided that going to college in Rome sounded more appealing than spending four years in the wilds of upstate New York or wherever, I started visiting Italy's greatest city more frequently. Not as a tourist; the Trevi Fountain with its tour-group-flag-following zombies gives me hives. Instead, I've made my job in the Eternal City simple: Find good wine bars, sit at them, and drink excellent wine.
Andrew Zimmern Would Like You Consider a Lizard Meunière for Dinner This Evening
Andrew Zimmern is well aware that you're most likely not going to be whipping up a casual lizard entree for dinner tonight, but he'd like you to be prepared should the opportunity — or even the need — arise. In fact, that's how he ended up onstage at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, doing a classic meunière preparation on iguana meat.
This Arizona Drive-In Made 266 Different Varieties of Milkshakes to Break the World Record
Many food-related world records are impressive, but not necessarily practical. A seven-inch strawberry? Cool, but I'm pretty sure it still just tastes like a strawberry. Even with the world's largest Negroni, it's a fun idea, but you can only taste it once. But the Guinness World Record for the most varieties of milkshakes? Now that sounds like something worth making a detour for.
