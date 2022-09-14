ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argus Leader

Sioux Falls man charged with starting several dumpster fires, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iewbv_0hvDOLqz00

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man after a series of small fires that happened Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old suspect, from Sioux Falls, is charged with four counts of reckless burning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The reports came in around 8 p.m. Tuesday. One was at the 200 block of N. Nesmith Avenue, another at the 900 block of E. Eighth Street, Clemens said. Dumpsters were set on fire along with a pile of clothes near Seventh Street and Nesmith Avenue.

More Argus911: Man fatally shoots woman before turning gun on himself in southwestern Sioux Falls, police say.

Police were able to identify the suspect by using surveillance footage in the area. They found the suspect around 8:30 p.m. and arrested him for the burnings afterward, Clemens said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police provide more details on murder-suicide attempt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have new information tonight about an apparent murder, suicide attempt in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning. Police have identified the woman who was killed as Brianna Marie Mattix-Hatch. Police arrived at this apartment at 7:45 Wednesday morning after getting a call for an unknown...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dumpster#Sioux Falls#N Nesmith Avenue#E Eighth Street
KELOLAND TV

A call for backup is answered in Sioux Falls standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first call of shots fired came in around 7:45 Wednesday morning. Initially, it was a couple of Sioux Falls Police Department officers calling for backup. It didn’t take long for help to arrive at the apartment complex near 45th and Western. Our cameras were there as the response unfolded, people arriving, getting equipment ready, and running into position.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use. Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman accused of witness tampering arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Canton man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy