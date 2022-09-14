Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over immigrants arriving in Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued a disaster declaration in an effort to assist migrants being bused from the Texas border to Chicago. The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and other state agencies, in close coordination with the City of Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, […]
Herald & Review
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?
SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Jan. 1, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois. The measure that will eliminate it has been on the books since early 2021, giving the justice system two years to plan for the major overhaul of the state’s pretrial detention system. It’s also given time...
The Jewish Press
It’s Official: Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Is Pro-Palestinian, Pro-BDS
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on Saturday told a Palestinian TV station he opposed the state legislation aimed at blocking the BDS movement. And on the same day, when he visited the Palestinian American Club, he spoke in front of a map that erased the name Israel and had “Palestine” as the name of that place stretching between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Herald & Review
Midwest farmland values up double digits again
In mid-year looks at land prices in several Midwest states, prices have soared so far. According to the 2022 Purdue Farmland Values report, farmland went up 30 to 34% in Indiana again this year. “The growing momentum is a little bit of a surprise,” Purdue University ag economist Todd Kuethe...
Approximately half of the inmates in Illinois to be released under new SAFE-T Act
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Hain joined the Mark Reardon Show to discuss the new “SAFE-T Act” signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and set to take effect in January 2023.
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
Herald & Review
Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family
HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
Illinois Passes New Purge Law
In 2013 the Purge movie series was created and since then we have had four new installments to the series. For some the movie is like the life they live, as we know, some people have committed crimes with no regard for the law as if it doesn't apply to them. The movies show a time in the American future where one day a year, all crime is legal, allowing for everyone to purge their bad and reducing crime levels.
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
GOP governor hopeful Bailey’s tax returns show highs, lows in income
Less than two months before the Nov. 8 general election, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey publicly released partial income tax returns that showed ups and downs over the past five years, with steep declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey’s campaign released the front two pages of federal tax returns...
One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois
Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shiftedmag.com
Is Weed Legal in Illinois?
Illinois pronounced medical cannabis lawful in 2013 and made recreational marijuana legalized in 2020. The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act was passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. It was a high spot in the history of Illinois because it became the first state in the nation that made cannabis legal through a state legislature rather than a ballot initiative. This post will be helpful for people planning to visit the Land of Lincoln and have no law problems.
illinois.edu
Are you ready for Universal Basic Income?
“Universal Basic Income” is a term that continues to gain more traction across Illinois, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic saw emergency grants and funds being distributed. It’s the idea that everyone received a set amount of money on a consistent basis, with no strings attached. In Illinois, there are several pilot programs in place to study the effects universal basic income has on residents that receive money, and to understand how to implement a program on a much larger scale.
thecentersquare.com
How will a third consecutive La Nina weather pattern affect Illinois’ winter?
(The Center Square) – For a third year in a row, it appears the country will see a La Nina weather pattern, but its effect on Illinois’ winter remains to be seen. This is the first time in the 21st century that the meteorological system over the Pacific Ocean has returned for three consecutive years. The system occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean, resulting in cooler water rising to the surface.
Comments / 0