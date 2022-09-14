ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth

As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud

Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road. Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney CALL OFF divorce to see if they can reconcile in the next six months... after domestic violence and cheating allegations

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have decided to try to reconcile a month after she filed for divorce to end their three-year marriage amid cheating allegations. The Ohio-born 42-year-old and the Arizona-born 39-year-old - who were married to other people when they met at a 2015 Grammy Awards party - have paused their divorce for the next six months, according to Radar Online.
Maren Morris Flatters Her Feet in See-Through Pumps & Models Sparkling Navy Dress for CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Maren Morris brought slick glamour to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event on Monday night, honoring its namesake singer-songwriter. For the occasion, the “Middle” singer shone on the red carpet in a deep navy blue dress. The sleeveless number featured a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins, layered to create a feathered effect. A slick thigh-high slit, as well as shiny silver earrings, completed Morris’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Morris slipped into a pair of clear pumps. Her glossy PVC style featured uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set’s heels were not visible, it’s...
