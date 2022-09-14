Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
musictimes.com
Noah Cyrus Drops Emotional Track While Sis Miley Cyrus 'Feuds' With Their Dad Billy Ray
Noah Cyrus has released the tune "Every Beginning Ends" off her forthcoming debut album, "The Hardest Part," which was inspired by the recent dissolution of her parents' nearly 30-year marriage. Meanwhile, her sister Miley Cyrus reportedly "cut ties" with her father - or at least, not in good terms with him.
Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth
As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is back with new music. The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday. In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road. Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Dolly Parton Announces Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus And More As Guest Stars On Forthcoming Christmas Special, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton’s helping us all get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year. She’s currently in production for her new holiday special with NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which she’s been spotted filming at her Dollywood resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the last few weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
CMT
Watch: Blake Shelton Proudly Introduces Gwen Stefani for Grand Ole Opry Debut
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other since well before they married. And this weekend, they put their adoration in the spotlight at the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton, an Opry member, was there with Stefani and Season 18 winner of The Voice,...
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney CALL OFF divorce to see if they can reconcile in the next six months... after domestic violence and cheating allegations
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have decided to try to reconcile a month after she filed for divorce to end their three-year marriage amid cheating allegations. The Ohio-born 42-year-old and the Arizona-born 39-year-old - who were married to other people when they met at a 2015 Grammy Awards party - have paused their divorce for the next six months, according to Radar Online.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
Maren Morris’ Biggest Hits, Including ‘The Bones’
Maren Morris is a popular country singer-songwriter. Here's a look at the most popular songs from her discography.
Maren Morris Flatters Her Feet in See-Through Pumps & Models Sparkling Navy Dress for CMT Giants: Vince Gill
Maren Morris brought slick glamour to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event on Monday night, honoring its namesake singer-songwriter. For the occasion, the “Middle” singer shone on the red carpet in a deep navy blue dress. The sleeveless number featured a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins, layered to create a feathered effect. A slick thigh-high slit, as well as shiny silver earrings, completed Morris’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Morris slipped into a pair of clear pumps. Her glossy PVC style featured uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set’s heels were not visible, it’s...
Ashley McBryde Recruits Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark and More for Concept Album, ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Ashley McBryde is bringing along a few of her friends, including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more, for a new concept album called Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Written on a retreat in a cabin outside Nashville, the 13-track album tells the elaborate stories of characters who live in...
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Comments / 0