7 sneaky warning signs of a codependent relationship, according to relationship therapists
If you sometimes feel guilty about taking time for yourself instead of doing something for your partner, you could be in a codependent relationship.
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Opinion: Feelings Victims of Psychological Abuse Experience While Healing
What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser that has psychologically tormented you?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.
Opinion: Common Behavior Indicating Love Addiction In Relationships
For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons
The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Playfully Moving from Trauma and Pain to Healing and Peace
For most of my life, I have felt this tornado of energy and pain swirling inside of me, left from years of child abuse. Nothing relieved this distress until I learned how powerful playful movements can be in healing trauma. Before you can understand how playful movements are your hidden...
Scientists develop tattoos that are pain-free, blood-free, and self-administered
Tattooing went from a subculture to pop culture in the past decades. Tattoo artists use a mechanized needle to puncture the skin and inject ink into the dermis or second layer of skin- this is not only painful but it's time-consuming. Now researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have...
How to raise non-judgmental kids: 5 Ways to Get Your Judgmental Child to Stop Being Judgmental
In this article, we will be discussing how to raise non-judgmental kids and ways to get a judgemental child to stop being judgemental. It can be difficult to help kids grow up with an open mind that allows them to accept the differences between themselves and other people in today’s world of first impressions and stereotyped judgments.
How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
What Is Collective Grief? And Does Public Mourning Help Us Heal?
Collective grief is something most of us are familiar with, whether we acknowledge it or not. It's the result of living through the pandemic or experiencing natural disasters, deaths of iconic figures, or any unexpected loss shared with a community. Public mourning is a natural way to seek validation, feel witnessed, and receive acknowledgement.
The 6 types of narcissism explained in one chart and how to quickly spot each type
The most classic type of narcissism looks like selfishness and a desire to be the center of attention. But narcissism can also present as an extreme desire to win at all costs or hunger for social power. Someone with covert NPD may appear shy but frequently play the victim or...
Cut Off and Cut Out: Healing Disrupted Family Relationships
Cutoff, as we've seen in the British Royal Family, and perhaps our own, often has its roots in past generations. Distancing to the extreme can give a false sense of solution to problems that actually impair future relationships when left unresolved. Cutting out others when we face difficulty means other...
Happiness Test: Are You Happy?
For as much as we pursue happiness, we may not be the best at determining whether or not we have enough of it… or what it truly is. Though the idea of happiness may seem simple, it’s actually hard to pin down. One of the first places we...
What Is Trauma Bonding?
If you have lived with abuse and felt attached to your abuser, you may have experienced trauma bonding. It might be a romantic partner or a parent, or even a close friend. If a person in your life alternates between treating you abusively then showering you with attention, a powerful bond can result.
Acceptance and Self-Care for Caregivers
Many caregivers fall into the trap of comparing themselves to other caregivers. Caregivers are often too hard on themselves and their children, and can overvalue certain achievements to the detriment of others. Caregivers can be more present and energized with their children when they prioritize self-care. The back-to-school season can...
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
How to Challenge Cognitive Distortions Through Cognitive Restructuring
Cognitive restructuring can help you adopt more positive views of negative life events. The way we perceive every situation affects how we respond to it. Thoughts contribute to feelings and feelings lead to actions, for better or worse. Having inaccurate, automatic, or exaggerated interpretations of life events can go on...
Can Imagination Help Heal Trauma?
Imagination can be a reparative and restorative experience that helps us discover novel ways to address life’s challenges. People who experience long-lasting traumatic stress reactions may have challenges when it comes to imagination. The restoration of an individual’s imaginative capacity may be a part of the healing process when...
How to Empower Yourself When You Feel Powerless and Helpless
It can be challenging to overcome feeling powerless and helpless, but there are some strategies you can try to replace these feelings with a sense of strength and empowerment. Perhaps lately you’ve been feeling powerless and helpless. Maybe you’ve experienced a devastating loss. Maybe you’re going through a difficult situation, and you feel stuck. Maybe there’s always been an undercurrent of: “I just can’t do this. I can’t change my circumstances. This is just how it is (and maybe always will be)”.
