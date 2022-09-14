Read full article on original website
Related
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
Only One Sega Genesis Game Had A Colored Variant Cartridge
Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS2 Games, According To Metacritic
Many gamers have fond memories of the PS2. It represented a massive generational leap forward and is still the best-selling console of all time, having sold more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, there are a lot of hardware factors that likely weighed into its commercial success, such as its ability to function as an excellent DVD player, but another reason people loved the PS2 was due to its outstanding library of games.
ComicBook
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
The Entire Splatoon Timeline Explained
On its surface, "Splatoon" is Nintendo's family-friendly take on a multiplayer shooter. Rather than shooting bullets, players spew paint out of super soakers. Instead of focusing on killing other players, matches are won by whichever team has the highest percentage of a map covered in its ink. It also features a fun and cartoony graphical style that makes it more appealing to players of all ages. Whether players are trying to climb up the competitive ladder or are taking place in a debate of whether ketchup or mustard is better, the game features all levels of play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
The 32 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Xbox Game Pass, the premiere subscription service for Xbox users, continues to grow in terms of accessibility and the strength of its game library, spoiling subscribers for choice when it comes to what they'll play next. And with Microsoft testing out new options and tiers — like a Friends and Family plan — there's never been a better time for Xbox owners to check out what Game Pass has to offer.
Bayonetta 3 Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
The original Bayonetta released in North America back in 2010 to rave reviews from critics. A game you should never play around your parents, it kicked off a new series that would impress fans of over the top action, hack-and-slash combat, and beautiful, butt-kicking witches. A sequel followed in 2014, which got an even better reception by improving on the gameplay that came before as well as building on the already complex timeline of the series.
The Assassin's Creed Storyline Is Changing Forever
Ubisoft revealed that "Assassin's Creed" is shifting to a new era starting with the "Assassin's Creed" "Infinity" hub and "Codename Red." It's unclear how this game, which will release after "Assassin's Creed Mirage," will differ from the series' latest RPGs, but it's supposed to set a new tone that's more beginner-friendly to newcomers.
It's Time To Talk About That Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer
September 13's Nintendo Direct livestream might have been one for the books. The show was announced at nearly the last possible minute, with Nintendo revealing the time slot for the livestream on the morning of September 12, sending fans scrambling as they tried to guess what would be revealed. A bit of controversy arose when it was revealed that Nintendo UK would not be airing the Direct livestream at the same time as the rest of the world, out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, fans in the UK were still able to tune into the livestream through alternate channels, including Nintendo of America's YouTube page. For the fans who were able to tune in, it was a banner day, because Nintendo has finally revealed a brand new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
The Real Reason The Yakuza Series Is Changing Its Name
The "Yakuza" series has certainly exploded in popularity in recent years. Most games in the action-filled open world crime series follow the conflicts and adventures of the titular Japanese crime syndicates. As noted by PlayStation.Blog, "Yakuza" has gone from a cult-classic series to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years, thanks largely to the Western success of 2017's "Yakuza 0." Despite this growing popularity, however, it turns out that "Yakuza" may soon be a thing of the past — sort of.
Coming Up With Mario Kart: Double Dash Was Tougher For Nintendo Than You'd Think
When it comes to racing games that you can enjoy with a party of people, the 14 "Mario Kart" games are the cream of the crop. Heather Alexandra attempted to break down what makes the games so exciting for Kotaku, but it's nearly impossible to decide what's more engaging: the fact that every race is different and surprising because of items, or people think it's fun because they're constantly learning and adapting through races. While it's tough to nail down what makes the games so fun for players, one particular "Mario Kart" title proved just as difficult for Nintendo developers to come up with.
The Real Reason Assassin's Creed Mirage Was Briefly For Adults Only
Ubisoft's upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has already excited some gamers. The title promises a return to the series' gameplay roots, shifting away from RPG elements present in recent "Assassin's Creed" entries like "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' fires, the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is exactly who fans suspected: Basim from "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Players will follow Basim on his adventures through the vibrant setting of ninth-century Baghdad, some 20 years before the events of "Valhalla."
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
Fortnite Was Originally A Much Darker Game
"Fortnite" released back in 2017 and, after a rocky start, turned into a massive hit and cultural phenomenon. The game continued to build on this success, gaining more fans and releasing content in the form of new seasons, upgrades, and skins. Part of its popularity may stem from Epic Games' ability to adapt, keeping "Fortnite" fresh and continuously giving players what they want. From paying homage to the latest viral dance craze to removing its most famous mechanic and even exploring a completely different perspective, Epic Games is known for regularly shaking things up.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0