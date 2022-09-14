ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Machias, ME

Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash

Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
BANGOR, ME
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor

An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
BANGOR, ME
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie

Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
MAINE STATE
Is Driving Too Slow in the 'Passing' Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
MAINE STATE
Together Place Mural On Shaw's Bangor Wall Artist Named

Lots of things going on right around Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor. Maine Savings Amphitheater looks nice with the changes and the signage. Now Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center is looking to further spruce up Bangor. And artist Sam Bullard has been chosen to paint a...
BANGOR, ME
Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There's Only One Small Catch.

These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
CALAIS, ME
Fishing Trip in Maine Turns Scary When a Mako Shark Jumps Aboard

A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.
MAINE STATE
2022 Maine Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day This Saturday

Youth hunters can get a jump start on the fall turkey hunting season this weekend. Saturday, September 17, is Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in special youth hunting days. Daily bag limits still apply, which is two wild turkeys per-day in all Wildlife Management Districts open to turkey hunting.
MAINE STATE
Maine Lawmakers Hit Back Against Blows to Lobster Industry

Maine's top lawmakers and representatives met Friday with the media to convey their outrage a what they call an unconscionable blow to Maine's Lobster Industry. U.S. Sen. Angus King, Gov. Janet Mills and several members of Maine's lobstering community called for the immediate reversal of a designation they say will devastate the livelihood of thousands of Mainers up and down the coast.
MAINE STATE
Sting's Still Got It: Wows Crowd On Bangor Waterfront

Full disclosure; I expected Sunday night's Sting show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to be cool, but not necessarily extraordinary. I was pleasantly surprized and entirely mistaken by the end of the show. As we walked up to the ticket booth, the crowd was definitely a more mellow one than...
BANGOR, ME
Join Bangor JROTC At 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday AM

A remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 21st Anniversary of the events of September 11th will take place this coming Sunday morning in Bangor. According to a press release sent out by the Bangor School Department, The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting the memorial, which will feature some guest speakers, a 21-gun salute and taps, and the laying of a wreath at the flag pole on the Bangor Waterfront.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

