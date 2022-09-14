ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Northeastern explosion investigated as a hoax

BOSTON (WHDH) - An incident at Northeastern University that was reported as a detonation is now being investigated as a hoax, 7NEWS sources said. FBI agents and the Boston Police Bomb Squad scoured Holmes Hall for hours after the incident was first reported Tuesday, sending a 45-year-old staff member to the hospital with what was described as a minor hand injury.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Quincy Police investigating potentially road rage-related stabbing

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating a stabbing that could possibly be a case of road rage, after a victim was seriously injured during a fight in a parking lot Thursday afternoon. The stabbing allegedly occurred by Quincy Catholic Academy around 1 p.m. on Glover Avenue, according...
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detonation#Northeastern University#Law Enforcement#Fbi
whdh.com

Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
STOW, MA
whdh.com

Quincy police investigating stabbing incident

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, near Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, where police said they found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was brought to a local hospital...
QUINCY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
whdh.com

Transit Police: Man bites MBTA official in altercation on Red Line platform

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA official was bitten at the Field’s Corner Red Line station, according to Transit Police. The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., when passengers reported to an MBTA official that Sean Kenneally, 32, from Quincy, was allegedly yelling obscenities and spitting toward passengers on an inbound platform.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy