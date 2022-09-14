Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
FBI: Woman from Westfield arrested in connection with threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hoax bomb threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, according to law officials. At a news conference, federal authorities announced the arrest of a woman in Westfield for calling the hospital on Aug. 30 and making a “telephonic bomb threat.”
Campus life resumes at Northeastern as investigation into potential detonation hoax continues
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at Northeastern University are continuing with college life as investigators look into whether or not a detonation that injured a staff member was actually a hoax, according to 7NEWS sources. On Tuesday night, a staff member at Holmes Hall reportedly suffered a hand injury...
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
‘It needs to stop now’: Officials issue warning against threats of violence after bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are issuing a strict warning against threats of violence following a bomb threat on Boston Children’s Hospital last month, causing the area around the hospital to shut down. Federal authorities announced at a news conference Thursday night that police arrested a woman from Westfield, Mass.,...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick-thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. Speaking with 7NEWS, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a...
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
7NEWS sources: Northeastern explosion investigated as a hoax
BOSTON (WHDH) - An incident at Northeastern University that was reported as a detonation is now being investigated as a hoax, 7NEWS sources said. FBI agents and the Boston Police Bomb Squad scoured Holmes Hall for hours after the incident was first reported Tuesday, sending a 45-year-old staff member to the hospital with what was described as a minor hand injury.
Quincy Police investigating potentially road rage-related stabbing
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating a stabbing that could possibly be a case of road rage, after a victim was seriously injured during a fight in a parking lot Thursday afternoon. The stabbing allegedly occurred by Quincy Catholic Academy around 1 p.m. on Glover Avenue, according...
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
Cambridge taxi driver charged with indecent assault and battery, kidnapping charges
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge taxi driver is being held on $20,000 bail after he was charged with indecent assault and battery and kidnapping, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office. In a press release, the DA’s office described how Transit Police responded to a sexual assault in...
Wareham Authorities Seek Information After Incident of Hunter Harassment
The Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Wareham Police are looking for more information about an incident earlier this week in which a hunter was harassed by another individual. According to a post on the Wareham DNR Facebook page, the incident took place on Tuesday, September 13 between the hours...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
Quincy police investigating stabbing incident
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, near Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, where police said they found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was brought to a local hospital...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
Transit Police: Man bites MBTA official in altercation on Red Line platform
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA official was bitten at the Field’s Corner Red Line station, according to Transit Police. The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., when passengers reported to an MBTA official that Sean Kenneally, 32, from Quincy, was allegedly yelling obscenities and spitting toward passengers on an inbound platform.
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
