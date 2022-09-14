Read full article on original website
Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
q95fm.net
KSP Arrest Pike County Man for Holding Three People Hostage
Kentucky State Police arrested a man out of Pike County after officials say he was holding a woman and two children hostage. The incident occurred on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs arrived at a home after being called a domestic violence complaint.
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
q95fm.net
West Virginia Law Enforcement Arrest a Man from Wayne for Threatening to Kill a Physician
West Virginia State Police say a man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette. 45 year old Steven Asbury of Wayne, faces terroristic threatening charges, officials say. According to investigators, the incident occurred Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette. The facility was...
supertalk929.com
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested For Porch Piracy, Officials Search For Second Individual
A man out of Pike County was arrested in connection to a case of porch piracy. Officials are currently still looking for a second individual in the case. Elkhorn City Police received multiple calls concerning two men who were allegedly stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City. One Homeowner is said to have caught the duo on-camera. The video reportedly shows the two men walking onto a porch where they proceeded to take packages that had been left by a delivery driver earlier in the day.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments
LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
Kentucky man charged for allegedly selling narcotics to juveniles
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors. According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Elliott County High School regarding a juvenile who allegedly had “numerous” amounts of a narcotic later learned to be Gabapentin as well as Marijuana “Dab” Pens. […]
WSAZ
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, West Virginia State Police say. Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, faces terroristic threats charges, troopers say. Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette and...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
WSAZ
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
thelevisalazer.com
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE
PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
supertalk929.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Scott County sparks investigation
One person is dead following a house fire in Scott County, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from Sheriff Jeff Edds, units arrived to a mobile home on Clawhammer Drive in the Big Moccasin community, which was fully engulfed. Once the fire was contained, a so-far unidentified body...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
Murder-Suicide: Mother shoots bedridden son before turning gun on herself
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two adults are deceased following a shooting incident which occured Monday evening. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that authorities responded to a Prenter Road residence at approximately 7:30pm Monday regarding a shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene where two deceased adults...
wymt.com
Cleanup underway after church vandalized
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing damage left behind in the Old Jenny’s Creek Church. Worshippers like Wanda Messer say the church has felt more like a home for her family. Messer says although the vandalism...
