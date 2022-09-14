A man out of Pike County was arrested in connection to a case of porch piracy. Officials are currently still looking for a second individual in the case. Elkhorn City Police received multiple calls concerning two men who were allegedly stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City. One Homeowner is said to have caught the duo on-camera. The video reportedly shows the two men walking onto a porch where they proceeded to take packages that had been left by a delivery driver earlier in the day.

ELKHORN CITY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO