The last mourners have viewed the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall as the monarch’s lying-in-state closed to the public after four days. Since Thursday, members of the public have faced queues of up to 24 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. Thousands have snaked along the River Thames and as far as Southwark Park before the queue closed on Sunday night. Mourners had until 6.30am on Monday to reach Westminster Hall, when the lying-in-state came to an end ahead of the State Funeral. The last person to view the Queen’s coffin said it was a “privilege” to do...

