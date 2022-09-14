ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Motorcyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Waukesha

By Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
WAUKESHA - A motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV on Tuesday night, throwing the biker to the ground and prompting a Flight for Life helicopter transport rescue.

The 32-year-old man, whose name was not released by authorities, was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with life-threatening injuries, Waukesha police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Speed is thought to be a factor in the crash, which occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Madison Street near Kilps Drive and the western edge of Lowell Park, according to police. The Waukesha Police Department Major Crash Task Force led the investigation, which indicated that both drivers were heading west on Madison at the time.

Waukesha police and fire department rescue, who found the man lying in the roadway upon arrival, began lifesaving measures at the scene. Flight for Life was called shortly thereafter.

The man's current condition is not known. Police said they were unlikely to receive an update on his condition.

The investigation is continuing, police added.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

