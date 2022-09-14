ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddock, ND

Comments / 2

Related
Bring Me The News

Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider.
MADDOCK, ND
KX News

Mystery death along the Missouri

The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Maddock, ND
NBC News

California signs bill to rank and name extreme heat events

A growing international movement is seeking to rank and name extreme heat waves based on their potential severity. Last week, California became the first state in the country to sign such a bill into law. By 2025, it will categorize and alert residents about heat waves like other states would warn citizens of a hurricane. This comes after the West experienced its most extreme September heat wave ever.Sept. 16, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices. North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Bartender Cindy Smith#The Maddock Bar#The Bismarck Tribune#Canadian
The Richmond Observer

Hunters, processors should be aware of restrictions on importing deer carcasses from N.C. to S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hunters, processors and taxidermists should be aware of new restrictions on bringing deer carcasses from North Carolina into South Carolina. With North Carolina’s first positive cases of chronic wasting disease this year, the state joined a list of what is now 30 states and four Canadian provinces with restrictions on importing deer carcasses into South Carolina. The measures are meant to help prevent CWD from spreading to the South Carolina’s deer population.
POLITICS
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
EDUCATION
KX News

Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food

BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
NBC News

NBC News

465K+
Followers
55K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy