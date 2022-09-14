Read full article on original website
Love Your Neighbor Tour making a stop in Aberdeen Wednesday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Wednesday, September 21st, the Love Your Neighbor Tour will be stopping in Aberdeen to promote Amendment D dealing with Medicaid expansion. Sister Teresa Ann Wolf talks about how this group came about. Wolf explains that all religions are welcomed to this group. Wolf talks about why the...
Aberdeen Downtown Association hosting Third Thursday event tonight
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Today, the Aberdeen Downtown Association is doing a Third Thursday event in Aberdeen. Executive Director Shelley Westra-Heier offers a preview. Westra-Heier talks about the meaning of Third Thursday. Westra-Heier talks about the concert being played tonight. Westra-Heier discuss the vendors that are going to be there. Rain is...
Out of the Darkness Walk coming up Saturday in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- September is Suicide Prevention Month. On Saturday there is an Out of the Darkness Walk that will start at the Odde Ice Center. Chance Torrence representing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention first talked about the golf event that took place back in June. Torrence talks about ways...
NSU to host a Fall Internship & Career Fair Thursday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The fall Aberdeen Area and NSU Internship & Career Fair will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm in the Avera Student Center on the NSU campus. This event was formerly known as the Aberdeen Area and NSU Job Fair.
Andover man sets world record plow-pull with antique tractor
An Andover, South Dakota man set a new record last weekend pulling a 50-bottom plow with his rebuilt 150-horsepower Case steam-powered tractor at the James Valley Threshing Show in Andover this weekend. It is the largest plow known to have been pulled by a steam engine tractor. Anderson built the...
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
Northern State University ranked in top 25 of Midwest universities
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University has again been recognized among the top regional universities in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report. Northern is 24th on the Top Public Universities in the Midwest list of the 2023 Best Colleges rankings, a tie. “We’re proud to be...
2022 ABBY Award Winners
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Win(ers of the 28th annual ABBY Awards were announced Thursday, September 15 during the event at the Dakota Event Center. The ABBY Awards program is hosted by the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Aberdeen Development Corporation. It recognizes outstanding businesses and organizations in Aberdeen and the surrounding area.
Aberdeen man sentenced for rape, attempted rape gets concurrent 10-year sentences
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- An Aberdeen man convicted on a count of attempted rape in 2021 pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of rape and was recently sentenced on both charges. Clinton Bear Shield, 23, was sentenced to concurrent 10-year prison terms with four years suspended. He was given credit...
Presentation College Soccer Squads Split DH with Mustangs
ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – WOMEN. PC – Jayda Hammer 2 goals; Delainey Williams 1G; Marissa Gaytan 1 assist; Amy Turner 1A; Adalende Valasco 1A. Presentation remained unbeaten w/ a 3-0 shutout of the Mustangs. PC trailed in shots-on-goal 14-8, but Marisol Vargas let nothing get past her. Morningside took all three of the corner kicks in the match as well.
