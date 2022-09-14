Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
Fairmont couple charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of heroin while executing arrest warrant
A Fairmont couple is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say they went to their camper to execute an arrest warrant and ended up finding a "large amount" of heroin, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.
WDTV
Sheriff releases photos of package theft suspects, vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts. MSO released photos (in video above) of the suspects and a suspect vehicle. MSO says the thefts are “occurring in the county.” 5 News reached...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Mon County Sheriff’s Office investigating porch piracy
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.
WTAP
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
WDTV
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
McMechen Police Chief Don Dewitt steps down, Chief Robert Shilling to fill the post
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is a new police chief in McMechen. Chief Don Dewitt stepped down from the post he held tonight after 4.5 years. Dewitt tells us that he will miss the comradery, seeing the kids in the morning at the bus stops, but he also says he won’t miss how ugly […]
Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
Woman arrested after latest in a series of shoplifting incidents
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Wednesday for stealing items from a Walmart, and now faces felony shoplifting charges. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on 9/14/22, Deputy Pingley responded to a Walmart at which a shoplifting incident was reported to have just occurred.
Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Upshur County
A Randolph County man has admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in Upshur County.
Palmer — No name will be released until ID is made
“I cannot release the person’s name until I get a positive ID from the medical examiner,” Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post on Wednesday, holding to previou. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
Belmont County police looking for suspects that allegedly stole wallet from Riesbeck’s
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville police department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding two suspects that allegedly stole a wallet from Riesbeck’s. Police say the suspects entered the store and stole a wallet out of an individual’s shopping cart, and then exited the store. Officers say the wallet was stolen on […]
Michigan man charged for shooting at cat in Preston County
A Michigan man has been charged after he allegedly shot at a cat in Preston County.
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
Meth found on man arrested on active warrant
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested on active warrants Saturday now faces additional charges for substances found on his person during the detainment. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and Sgt. B. W. Cogar observed a red Jeep Wrangler on Shaffers Run Road in Mill Creek.
WDTV
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
