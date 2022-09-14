ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Sheriff releases photos of package theft suspects, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts. MSO released photos (in video above) of the suspects and a suspect vehicle. MSO says the thefts are “occurring in the county.” 5 News reached...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man indicted for murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
Public Safety
Lootpress

Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Metro News

Lootpress

Meth found on man arrested on active warrant

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested on active warrants Saturday now faces additional charges for substances found on his person during the detainment. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and Sgt. B. W. Cogar observed a red Jeep Wrangler on Shaffers Run Road in Mill Creek.
MILL CREEK, WV
WDTV

Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
BUCKHANNON, WV

