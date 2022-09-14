Read full article on original website
Next Level Burger to Open 1,000 Units by End of 2025, to Include Colorado Locations
The plant-based fast food eatery focused on sustainability recently received a $20 million investment that will enable the company to expand rapidly and massively amidst a recent Denver debut
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state.
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Historic Colorado Ranch For Sale Has Major Tourism Potential
A property that's currently on the market in northern Colorado has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The sprawling ranch hit the market in July 2022 and remains listed for sale. Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently For Sale. Take a peek at some of the incredible ranches that are...
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Here is the Most Popular Musical Artist in Colorado
Who is your favorite artist? Let's see if it's line with the most popular band in the entire state of Colorado. I was thinking the most popular artist in Colorado would be someone like Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber. It turns out that we are loyal to our Colorado bands because the most popular artist is One Republic! Of course One Republic formed in Colorado Springs so we are staying loyal!
Colorado fall colors: 5 best places to see the gold rush
It's never too early to plan a quick getaway, and now is the time to start thinking about those September and October trips into the mountains for Colorado's aspens that will be changing colors. Here's a look at some ideal locations for fall colors within a few hours’ drive of...
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August
COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors. The Denver Post examined single-family home sales...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Tell me the truth; Next with Kyle Clark full show (9/15/22)
Can cash handouts solve homelessness? - We take on another campaign trail truth test. - Colorado quickly combats learning loss.
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Colorado school district bans "One Chip Challenge", after students are hospitalized in other states
Huerfano School District RE-1 has banned the "One Chip" social media challenge and all other Paqui brand hot chips from their schools, after several children were hospitalized in others states as a result of eating them, according to a Facebook post from district officials. The challenge became popularized online, and...
Here's The Best College In Colorado
When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:. "Most...
